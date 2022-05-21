Ben Coley has bagged 28/1, 8/1, 3/1 and 5/6 winners so far in the PGA Championship. Get his take on the state of play heading into round three, plus the day's best bets.

A pronounced bias has coloured the first two days of the PGA Championship, but that shouldn't detract from the brilliance of Will Zalatoris and Mito Pereira to set up a fascinating final two-ball later today. Neither of these youngsters, Zalatoris 25 and Pereira 27, has yet won on the PGA Tour, yet each goes into the weekend with a golden opportunity to become a major champion. They've had help from the weather, particularly late on Friday, but both man has been excellent in every department at a course that suits them down to the ground. As expected, quality approach play has been vital, a problem Rory McIlroy will have to solve if he's to end his long wait for a fifth major. We see that not just through Zalatoris and Pereira but Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson, too, the latter carding a seven-under 63 in round two – without doing much on the greens.

What we have then is a spreadeagled leaderboard, with 13 shots separating Zalatoris and those who scraped through to the weekend. Just three players are within four shots, another three within five, and we're one round away from this major playing out as most do. It is exceptionally rare for winners to emerge from deep in the pack, and unless the final four players to tee off all stand still, that's going to remain true. Zalatoris at 9/4 looks a fair price, and there will be those pinning their hopes to a statistic which has understandably been doing the rounds: seven majors have taken place here over the last 70 or so years, and all have been won by the halfway leader. I'm not sure it really tells us anything, but the leaderboard and the quality of the leader, who won here as an amateur and is an ideal fit, means by far the most likely winner is the man in front. Zalatoris may not yet have won but he's vastly more experienced at this level than Pereira, he did nothing wrong when runner-up in last year's Masters, and if you beat him I think you win. The nagging doubt concerns his putting, which has performed a remarkable turnaround from last week and sees him lead the field. Zalatoris has never led the field so far in his short PGA Tour career and outside of Augusta, you have to go back to last October for the last time he was better than average. It's unlikely he continues at the rate he's been. That and a changing forecast which sees a switch in wind direction and potentially some rain is enough to dissuade me from putting up the leader, who is preferred to Thomas at the odds. The latter dominated the unfortunate half of the draw over the first two days and his second round was a mature clinic, the like of which Tiger Woods would be proud of. He's the biggest threat and priced accordingly.

