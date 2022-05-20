Ben Coley bagged 28/1 and 8/1 winners on day one of the PGA Championship, and now returns with another three-ball treble for Friday afternoon.

Ben's first-round preview produced a total profit of 39.98pts Golf betting tips: PGA Championship round two 1pt Jordan Spieth to beat Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods at 15/8 (Unibet) 2pts Lanto Griffin and YE Yang to win their three-balls at 3/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Can Rory McIlroy make all? At the height of his powers, McIlroy topping the leaderboard after round one would've meant prices shorter than 3/1 to win the tournament. His first European Tour win saw him lead after rounds one, two and three, and when he captured his first major, three shots after day one became six after day two, eight after day three, and a Sunday victory parade. When he added the Open three years later, it was his second all-the-way major win. All four of them have seen him lead after round three. Hence in Wednesday's round one preview, there was some discussion as to whether to back him in those markets – to lead after round one and win, or to lead after all four rounds. I felt 66/1 was very short in the former market and so it has proved, with those who wish to reinvest their 28/1 winnings effectively getting about 110/1. Still, it turns out Paddy Power and Betfair dangled 100s and I will admit to regret having failed to board that boat. The wire-to-wire win was around 150/1 and that's now a 6/1 shot with Sky Bet and again it's probably reasonable to suggest punters would be better taking bet365's 2/1 about McIlroy leading after two rounds and then reinvesting. If he's to go odds-on through 36 holes, which he'd need to for the 6/1 to look good business, he'll need plenty to go right in addition to another sub-70 round of his own.

Rory McIlroy: 65, his lowest opening round score in a major since the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional.



Last 4 times he's opened a major with 66 or better:

2011 U.S. Open (W)

2014 Open (W)

2014 PGA (W)

2022 PGA — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) May 19, 2022

McIlroy does have every opportunity to press on, thanks to both his own brilliance and a good draw. Those playing late on day one were only a stroke worse off but the gap could widen, with strong winds forecast to meet this half when they return on Friday morning. If those winds die down as suggested, McIlroy might still be in the lead when he puts his tee peg in the ground. Although Justin Thomas is understandably priced as his biggest danger, it may come from Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith and Xander Schauffele. Whatever the case, as Southern Hills firms up he shouldn't have to shoot much lower than 70 to remain in front and there's definitely a decent chance he goes on to win this tournament having been in command from the end of his front-nine on Thursday. There's even some overnight rain expected, music to McIlroy's ears ahead of the weekend. That said, though slow starts in majors had become a problem, let's not kid ourselves into believing that was the only thing McIlroy needed to correct. He's still got questions to answer, and it's eight years since he converted a first-round lead to victory, just as it's eight years since he won a major. He'll have no bigger supporter than me, but I can let him go at 3/1. Indeed with the course set to toughen up and certainly no guarantee McIlroy putts as well, there's enough value in backing JORDAN SPIETH to take his turn in the spotlight in the marquee three-ball (1936 BST) which is completed by an ailing Tiger Woods. CLICK HERE to back Spieth with Sky Bet Spieth fought hard to shoot 72 yesterday and just about remain in the conversation, and anyone watching will know he didn't do a lot wrong. Not for the first time this spring, his putting was an issue throughout but there was some bad luck, too, as drives which landed in the fairway but came to rest an inch into the rough cost him strokes at the 15th and 18th holes. It was just one of those days, where small misses were magnified and I dare say some frustration grew as McIlroy made things look easy. Spieth will have been really pleased with how he stuck to the task, coming home in level par, and there's less between him and McIlroy than revised prices suggest. With Woods plainly struggling for fitness and unable to cover the deficit around the green, this should be a head-to-head and anything 6/4 or bigger about Spieth is worth a small bet. McIlroy did drive the ball fabulously and isn't a player I'd have been in a rush to take on, but the combination of Woods' troubles and the way Spieth's round unfolded has added enough to the price.

From the first round of the PGA Championship, I wrote about Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, and what a walk means on a day like this and what it doesn't. https://t.co/vigVqMVWKO — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) May 19, 2022