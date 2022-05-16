The 104th PGA Championship begins at Southern Hills on Thursday, and we have a hole-by-hole guide to the course.
Drive is from elevated tee to a dogleg left with bunkers on the outside of the angle. Green slopes from front to back and is guarded by a long bunker front-right.
Tee shot requires a lengthy carry over cross bunkers and a meandering creek, which turns to run parallel to the fairway. A mid-iron approach will be required to a well-bunkered green.
Dogleg left means the ideal tee shot will find the right half of the fairway to open up the approach to the green.
A rolling fairway means it can be difficult to find a fully level lie for the approach to a heavily-bunkered, elevated green, which slopes from back to front.
Slight dogleg left. Narrow landing area between bunkers causes problems and plenty of trees and heavy rough lie in wait for any straying off line as well.
First of the short holes, has creek down the left and out of bounds is close behind the green. Green tilts back to front and is heavily bunkered at the front.
Uphill drive from a new tee is played to the brow of a hill and is followed by a tricky approach to a narrow green guarded by bunkers front and left.
Long par three plays into the prevailing breeze and offers up few birdies. It is better to be short rather than over the embankment at the back.
Dogleg right with two bunkers guarding the corner. The prevailing wind makes the hole play longer than its yardage and the green slopes severely from back to front.
Trouble on the right of this dogleg right. The short approach shot to this elevated two-level green must be kept below the hole to have a reasonable birdie chance.
Shortest hole on the course. Small green is surrounded by four bunkers and the prevailing right-to-left wind adds to the degree of difficulty.
Slight dogleg left calls for an accurate drive to a blind landing area which slopes from right to left. The approach has to carry water and bunkers to find the green.
Slight dogleg left is reachable in two for the big hitters, but the small green is protected by two ponds and several bunkers.
A long and difficult par three features a green surrounded by six bunkers and with out-of-bounds lurking on the left. The prevailing wind will push balls in that direction.
Dogleg left with bunker guarding the corner. Second shot must then avoid bunkers and the undulating green is likely to see a number of three-putts.
A par five for the members becomes a long par four for the championship. Aim of the drive is to carry a slope 245 yards off the tee as shorter shots leave a blind second to a small, well-bunkered green.
Shortest par four doglegs right and anything going right towards the trees and a creek will present a real problem. Shallow, two-level elevated green. Tee could be moved forward to encourage attempts to drive the green.
Dogleg right requires a drive to a plateau on the left side of the fairway, 200 yards from the elevated green. Severely-sloping green from back to front will cause many three-putts as seen at the climax of the 2001 US Open won by Retief Goosen.