The clubhouse at Southern Hills
The clubhouse at Southern Hills

US PGA Championship: Course guide to Southern Hills

By Ben Coley
07:04 · MON May 16, 2022

The 104th PGA Championship begins at Southern Hills on Thursday, and we have a hole-by-hole guide to the course.

1st, 468 yards, par 4

Drive is from elevated tee to a dogleg left with bunkers on the outside of the angle. Green slopes from front to back and is guarded by a long bunker front-right.

2nd, 500 yards, par 4

Tee shot requires a lengthy carry over cross bunkers and a meandering creek, which turns to run parallel to the fairway. A mid-iron approach will be required to a well-bunkered green.

3rd, 472 yards, par 4

Dogleg left means the ideal tee shot will find the right half of the fairway to open up the approach to the green.

4th, 377 Yards, par 4

A rolling fairway means it can be difficult to find a fully level lie for the approach to a heavily-bunkered, elevated green, which slopes from back to front.

5th, 656 yards, par 5

Slight dogleg left. Narrow landing area between bunkers causes problems and plenty of trees and heavy rough lie in wait for any straying off line as well.

6th, 214 yards, par 3

First of the short holes, has creek down the left and out of bounds is close behind the green. Green tilts back to front and is heavily bunkered at the front.

7th, 489 yards, par 4

Uphill drive from a new tee is played to the brow of a hill and is followed by a tricky approach to a narrow green guarded by bunkers front and left.

8th, 251 yards, par 3

Long par three plays into the prevailing breeze and offers up few birdies. It is better to be short rather than over the embankment at the back.

9th, 391 yards, par 4

Dogleg right with two bunkers guarding the corner. The prevailing wind makes the hole play longer than its yardage and the green slopes severely from back to front.

Fried Egg Guides: Southern Hills, Site of The 2022 PGA Championship

10th, 441 yards, par 4

Trouble on the right of this dogleg right. The short approach shot to this elevated two-level green must be kept below the hole to have a reasonable birdie chance.

11th, 173 yards, par 3

Shortest hole on the course. Small green is surrounded by four bunkers and the prevailing right-to-left wind adds to the degree of difficulty.

12th, 456 yards, par 4

Slight dogleg left calls for an accurate drive to a blind landing area which slopes from right to left. The approach has to carry water and bunkers to find the green.

13th, 632 yards, par 5

Slight dogleg left is reachable in two for the big hitters, but the small green is protected by two ponds and several bunkers.

14th, 230 yards, par 3

A long and difficult par three features a green surrounded by six bunkers and with out-of-bounds lurking on the left. The prevailing wind will push balls in that direction.

15th, 417 yards, par 4

Dogleg left with bunker guarding the corner. Second shot must then avoid bunkers and the undulating green is likely to see a number of three-putts.

16th, 527 yards, par 4

A par five for the members becomes a long par four for the championship. Aim of the drive is to carry a slope 245 yards off the tee as shorter shots leave a blind second to a small, well-bunkered green.

17th, 371 yards, par 4

Shortest par four doglegs right and anything going right towards the trees and a creek will present a real problem. Shallow, two-level elevated green. Tee could be moved forward to encourage attempts to drive the green.

18th, 491 yards, par 4

Dogleg right requires a drive to a plateau on the left side of the fairway, 200 yards from the elevated green. Severely-sloping green from back to front will cause many three-putts as seen at the climax of the 2001 US Open won by Retief Goosen.

