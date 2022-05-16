1st, 468 yards, par 4

Drive is from elevated tee to a dogleg left with bunkers on the outside of the angle. Green slopes from front to back and is guarded by a long bunker front-right.

2nd, 500 yards, par 4

Tee shot requires a lengthy carry over cross bunkers and a meandering creek, which turns to run parallel to the fairway. A mid-iron approach will be required to a well-bunkered green.

3rd, 472 yards, par 4

Dogleg left means the ideal tee shot will find the right half of the fairway to open up the approach to the green.

4th, 377 Yards, par 4

A rolling fairway means it can be difficult to find a fully level lie for the approach to a heavily-bunkered, elevated green, which slopes from back to front.

5th, 656 yards, par 5

Slight dogleg left. Narrow landing area between bunkers causes problems and plenty of trees and heavy rough lie in wait for any straying off line as well.

6th, 214 yards, par 3

First of the short holes, has creek down the left and out of bounds is close behind the green. Green tilts back to front and is heavily bunkered at the front.

7th, 489 yards, par 4

Uphill drive from a new tee is played to the brow of a hill and is followed by a tricky approach to a narrow green guarded by bunkers front and left.

8th, 251 yards, par 3

Long par three plays into the prevailing breeze and offers up few birdies. It is better to be short rather than over the embankment at the back.

9th, 391 yards, par 4

Dogleg right with two bunkers guarding the corner. The prevailing wind makes the hole play longer than its yardage and the green slopes severely from back to front.