Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
golf icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Tennis
Boxing / MMA
Cricket
Darts
NFL
Other Sports
Jordan Spieth on his way to second place last week
Jordan Spieth on his way to second place last week

US PGA golf betting podcast: Preview and best bets from Sporting Life and Betfair

By Sporting Life
19:44 · MON May 16, 2022

Our golf expert Ben Coley is a guest on the Betfair Golf Podcast this week, where he discusses the US PGA alongside host Sarah Stirk and fellow golf tipster Dave Tindall.

The trio discuss the state of play in golf ahead of what's sure to be a fascinating summer, beginning with the second major championship of the year where Jordan Spieth bids for a career grand slam.

Hear about Southern Hills and what questions it will ask, get their thoughts on the favourites and some specials bets to go with outright selections before play begins on Thursday.

Listen to the podcast via iTunes

Subscribe to Only Bettor on Spotify

Who will capture the Wanamaker Trophy in this week's PGA Championship?
CLICK THE IMAGE for our betting tips

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....