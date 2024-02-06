Bumper weekend of winners for Sporting Life tipsters after six successive months of profit

Sporting Life tipsters celebrated a sixth successive month of profit by giving our readers a bumper weekend of winners across horse racing, football, golf and cricket.
Our team has been relentlessly churning out winners during this incredible run since August across many different sports, with snooker, darts, NFL and boxing all contributing.
*as of midday on Tuesday February 6
After six winning months in a row, February could hardly have started in better fashion as the racing team of Matt Brocklebank (x2), Andrew Asquith (x2) and Punting Pointers combined for five big-priced winners as Maxxum (28/1), Afadil (9/1), Java Point (12/1), Nickle Back (14/1) and Saint Davy (10/1) all delivered.
Golf guru Ben Coley selected 70/1 shot Wyndham Clark to triumph in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am while our cricket writer Richard Mann landed 11/4 and 13/8 winners during the second Test between England and India.
There was also success on the football team that further bolstered the overall profit thanks to a 6/1 card winner in AFCON as pre-tournament selections Ivory Coast move through to the semi-finals.
