Bumper weekend of winners for Sporting Life tipsters after six successive months of profit

Sporting Life tipsters celebrated a sixth successive month of profit by giving our readers a bumper weekend of winners across horse racing, football, golf and cricket.

Our team has been relentlessly churning out winners during this incredible run since August across many different sports, with snooker, darts, NFL and boxing all contributing.

Our tipsters' overall record since August (click here for our full record) Aug +33.8 points profit

Sep +85.21

Oct +94.97

Nov +119.79

Dec +58.30

Jan +33.40

Feb +120.09* *as of midday on Tuesday February 6

🤑 Our team of tipsters celebrated six successive months of profit with the following winners at the weekend



⛳️ Wyndham Clark 70/1

🏇 Maxxum 28/1

🏇 Java Point 12/1

🏇 Nickle Back 14/1

🏇 Afadil 9/1

🏇 Saint Davy 10/1

⚽️ 6/1 winner in AFCON

🏏 11/4 & 13/8 tips in second Test pic.twitter.com/kj5MOqDqVr — Sport on Sporting Life (@SLSport_) February 6, 2024