AFCON 2023 tips: Round of 16 fixtures, odds and best bets

Angola vs Namibia Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 23/20 | Draw 19/10 | Away 11/4 This is hardly the most enticing tie to kick off the round of 16, as Angola, ranked 117th in the FIFA World Rankings, take on 115th ranked Namibia. Angola impressed in finishing top of a group featuring 2019 champions Algeria and 2021 fourth placed finishers Burkina Faso, while Namibia beat Africa's third highest ranked team (Tunisia) and drew with a strong Mali team on their way to qualifying. This is likely to be a tight and cagey game, illustrated by the under 2.5 goals price of 4/9 and the fact that both teams to score 'no' is as short as 8/13. I think value can be found in the player markets though, and I'm keen to back Angola's NURIO FORTUNA TO BE CARDED. CLICK HERE to back Nurio Fortuna to (Angola) be carded with Sky Bet Fortuna was booked in both of Angola's opening group games, meaning he missed the final match against Burkina Faso. The Gent left-back committed four fouls against Algeria and one cynical foul against Mauritania to have his name taken. Interestingly, Namibia appear to favour attacking down the right side too, with their right winger completing an average of two dribbles per game.

Angola's Nurio Fortuna (left) in action against Mauritania

In their group games, opposition left backs averaged 1.7 fouls per game and competed in 9.7 duels per game, compared to the opposition right backs averaging 0.7 fouls and 6.0 duels per game. Add in the stakes of the contest with a place in the quarter finals at stake and the referee appointment of Dahane Beida, who dished four cards in his only AFCON match to date between Egypt and Mozambique. At 4/1, chancing Nurio Fortuna to notch his third card in as many AFCON games appeals.

Nigeria vs Cameroon Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: BBC Three, Sky Sports Football

Home 21/20 | Draw 2/1 | Away 29/10 Nigeria finished second in group A behind Equatorial Guinea, but that was due to the fact the Equatoguineans won their matches by a wider margin, with the Super Eagles unbeaten after two wins and a draw with the eventual group winners.

Victor Osimhen scores against Equatorial Guinea

Cameroon's ride to the knockouts was a wild one. In their final game against Gambia the were set to be eliminated after 85 minutes, only to finish the campaign in second place after a late turn around and an extra Senegal goal against Guinea. Overall, their displays have been poor though. I was high on their attacking output pre-tournament but they have struggled to create, mustering 0.70 xG against Guinea, 0.37 against Senegal and 1.72 in a must-win game against the 126th ranked Gambians. That's a concern ahead of a clash with a Nigerian side who have been very solid defensively across their group games, conceding a combined 1.27 xGA, and while the Super Eagles haven't hit top gear in attack, they should get chances here against a vulnerable Cameroon defence, so I'm happy to take NIGERIA TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES. CLICK HERE to back Nigeria to win in 90 minutes with Sky Bet They have the firepower and have shown flashes of brilliance in attack, and they really are the most trustworthy of the two teams in terms of what we can expected to see. I'll have a second bet on Cameroon's ANDRE-FRANK ZAMBO ANGUISSA TO BE CARDED at 5/1 too. CLICK HERE to back Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon) to be carded with Sky Bet Napoli's Anguissa is the captain of his country, and while he is yet to be carded at this tournament, he has certainly been among the fouls. He has committed 2, 3 and 2 fouls in his three group games, being right amongst it in midfield.

Cameroon captain Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Nigeria possess a tricky midfield capable of bursting past players which has kept opposition midfielders very busy. Across their three group games, six midfielders have seen two yellow cards, 12 fouls and competed in 50 duels. Cameroon have rotated players and system, but Anguissa has been a permanent fixture, so chancing him to pick up a card appeals.

Day 16, Sunday 28th

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 21/20 | Draw 2/1 | Away 29/10 While these two sides may seem like close rivals given their countries respective names, the pair aren't geographically side-by-side, and this is the first competitive meeting between the pair.

Equatorial Guinea captain Emilio Nsue is AFCON's top scorer with five

EQUATORIAL GUINEA impressed greatly in the group campaign, finishing top of a group featuring hosts Ivory Coast - whom they inflicted a record defeat on home soil (4-0) - and Nigeria, and they look to be being underestimated again here, so backing them DRAW NO BET at a big price appeals. CLICK HERE to back Equatorial Guinea to win draw no bet with Sky Bet This bet is what it says on the tin; if the game ends all square it's money back, and that added security makes sense given the low-scoring nature of their opponents Guinea, who are a solid defensive unit but struggle to carve out chances, mustering just 0.28 and 0.52 xG in matches against Cameroon and Senegal respectively. Guinea are the higher ranked side, but only by eight spots, so given the performances in the group the price difference between the pair seems way off here, with the Equatoguineans 10/3 to win the game. Defensively, the underdogs have rode their luck at times at AFCON, albeit against better teams than Guinea, but have shown a more consistent creative process than their opponents, culminating in nine goals, so chancing them to cause one more upset appeals at the prices.