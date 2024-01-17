AFCON 2023 tips: Match day two fixtures, odds and best bets

Jake (@JAKEOZZ) is +6.1pts in profit across AFCON 2023 so far
1.5pt Both teams to score in Ivory Coast vs Nigeria at 11/8 (Unibet)
1pt Victor Osimhen to score anytime in Ivory Coast vs Nigeria at 16/5 (Unibet)
This is a big game. Not only because it pits two of the tournament favourites against eachother, but because finishing runner-up in Group A could see a much tougher upcoming schedule than finishing top.
The group winners get to take on a third place team from one of group C, D or E - likely Guinea, Angola or Tunisia - whereas the runners-up in A play the runners-up in C, which will likely be either reigning champions Senegal or 2021 AFCON third place finishers Cameroon.
The incentive is there for both host nation Ivory Coast and Nigeria then to avoid a much tougher round of 16 clash, meaning we could see quite an open game, even more so as Nigeria failed to beat Equatorial Guinea in their opener.
If they had, a draw would have suited both, and top spot would've gone down to goal difference in the other two matches, but the Super Eagles' failings against the Equatoguineans means they have to win here to likely stand any chance of securing top spot.
Their performance in that opener was impressive despite the result. They created 3.52 xG, peppering their opponents and being unfortunate to not get three points, and the attacking firepower they possess should give them a great chance of breaking down Ivory Coast as they search for victory.
At the other end though, question marks remain, and Ivory Coast, who brushed Guinea aside in their opener, can take advantage of a lackluster defence.
Adding all of that together, seeing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE available at 11/8 is hugely appealing between two sides who boast plenty of attacking firepower.
Arguably the most deadly player on the pitch is likely to be VICTOR OSIMHEN, and his price TO SCORE ANYTIME is simply too big to turn down in what I feel is likely to be higher scoring game than the market suggests.
There are some injury doubts around the Napoli forward, but I'm willing to take the chance he plays, and if he doesn't it'll be a void bet.
Osimhen has missed a large chunk of the season due to injury, but has scored seven times in 13 Serie A appearances, and looked his unplayable self in Nigeria's opener, registering a goal, six shots and 1.95 xG.
This Super Eagles team is built to supply their main man, and at 16/5, as short as 21/10 in places, he's worth chancing to double his tournament tally.
