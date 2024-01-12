AFCON 2023 tips: Match day one fixtures, odds and best bets

The Africa Cup of Nations kicks off with hosts Ivory Coast heavy favourites against Guinea-Bissau, a nation who have never won a game at the tournament and have failed to score in their last six AFCON matches; unsurprisingly they're Group A's rank outsiders.

The last edition of AFCON saw an average of just 1.81 goals per game, with the first round of group matches seeing just 12 in 12 fixtures so expect Ivory Coast to be faced with an opponent content to sit deep and frustrate.

Backed by home support and with superior quality they should come through though.

Given 35% of matches ended 1-0 two years ago that scoreline did tempt at 9/2, taking IVORY COAST TO WIN 1-0, 2-0 OR 3-0 at 5/6 with Betfair appeals for some added security.

At AFCON 2021, Guinea-Bissau were beaten 1-0 by Egypt and 2-0 by Nigeria, teams in the same bracket as Ivory Coast.

Since the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, they have played six fixtures against teams of this ilk and this bet won in four of those matches.