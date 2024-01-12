Sporting Life
AFCON 2023 daily best bets

AFCON 2023 tips: Match day one fixtures, odds and best bets

By Jake Osgathorpe
14:47 · FRI January 12, 2024

Football betting tips: AFCON 2023

1.5pts Ivory Coast to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 vs Guinea-Bissau at 5/6 (Betfair)

  • This article will be updated daily throughout matchday one

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau

Sebastien Haller playing for Ivory Coast
Sebastien Haller will star for Ivory Coast

The Africa Cup of Nations kicks off with hosts Ivory Coast heavy favourites against Guinea-Bissau, a nation who have never won a game at the tournament and have failed to score in their last six AFCON matches; unsurprisingly they're Group A's rank outsiders.

The last edition of AFCON saw an average of just 1.81 goals per game, with the first round of group matches seeing just 12 in 12 fixtures so expect Ivory Coast to be faced with an opponent content to sit deep and frustrate.

Backed by home support and with superior quality they should come through though.

Given 35% of matches ended 1-0 two years ago that scoreline did tempt at 9/2, taking IVORY COAST TO WIN 1-0, 2-0 OR 3-0 at 5/6 with Betfair appeals for some added security.

At AFCON 2021, Guinea-Bissau were beaten 1-0 by Egypt and 2-0 by Nigeria, teams in the same bracket as Ivory Coast.

Since the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, they have played six fixtures against teams of this ilk and this bet won in four of those matches.

AFCON matchday one fixtures

Saturday, January 13

Sunday, January 14

Monday, January 15

Tuesday, January 16

Wednesday, January 17

Odds correct at 1400 GMT (12/01/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS