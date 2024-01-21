AFCON 2023 tips: Match day three fixtures, odds and best bets

1pt Ademola Lookman (Nigeria) 1+ assist vs Guinea-Bissau at 7/2 (bet365)
After a draw with Equatorial Guinea to start their campaign, Nigeria head into the final group game against a Guinea-Bissau team who are all-but eliminated knowing a win will likely be enough to secure top spot in Group A and set up last 16 clash with a third placed team.
That should be preferable, with the runner-up in A taking on the runner-up in C (likely a solid Guinea team), and should mean we see the Super Eagles go for the win here.
The Nigerian's are heavily fancied to get the win against the 103rd ranked team in the world, and that isn't a surprise given the firepower they possess and the performances they've put in so far.
After creating an abundance of chances (xG: NGA 3.52 - 0.26 EQG) and being unfortunate to only draw with an Equatorial Guinea side who smashed Guinea-Bissau, the Super Eagles beat the hosts in a different kind of display, showing a willing to sit deep and frustrate (XG: IVC 0.57 - 1.72 NGA).
They should have no problems in this game then, and could see it as an opportunity to get among the goals to increase momentum and confidence after a slow start.
For that reason, Victor Osimhen to score anytime appealed even at a short 10/11, but my favourite pick is ADEMOLA LOOKMAN 1+ ASSIST at 7/2.
The Atalanta man registered an assist in Nigeria's opener, creating two chances equating to 0.58 expected assists (xA), and while he didn't get his second assist of the tournament against Ivory Coast, he did create another three chances equating to 0.35 xA.
He is his nation's main creative threat and the 7/2 available is simply too big in a game where his side are 1/2 to score twice and 1/4 to win.
Odds correct at 1450 (21/01/24)
This is a must-win game for both sides. The pair are currently on one point apiece in group B, and with Cape Verde already having secured top spot, we can expect them to rest and rotate in their final game against Egypt which should help the Pharaohs get the win they need to secure second.
That means it's between Mozambique and Ghana as to who finishes third, though a draw won't likely be enough for Ghana to qualify as one of the best third placed teams, while the underdogs know they have to win to stand any chance.
It could be an exciting encounter then, with both teams going for it, and given the defensive frailties the pair have displayed, goals should be on the cards.
That means MOHAMMED KUDUS TO SCORE ANYTIME looks a massive price at 12/5.
He is Ghana's main man, and he showed why against Egypt, scoring twice with two excellent finishes. He was starved of service in that contest, but took his chances when they fell to him, continuing his excellent form this season at club level.
Across his last six games for club and country he's bagged six times, and his absence was felt in Chris Hughton's sides opening game defeat to Cape Verde.
With the game state as it is, the game should be open, and that should suit Kudus' qualities.
Odds correct at 1520 (21/01/24)
