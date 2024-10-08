With three events to go to determine who earns DP World Tour membership, the Hainan Open is a key step along the Road to Mallorca. Ben Coley has four tips.

Golf betting tips: Hainan Open 2pts e.w. Tapio Pulkkanen at 25/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) - min 16/1 2pts e.w. Lucas Bjerregaard at 25/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) - min 16/1 2pts e.w. Wilco Nienaber at 28/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) - min 20/1 2pts e.w. Alexander Levy at 33/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) - min 20/1 Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

"It's a bomber's paradise, to be honest." Now, setting aside your own personal view as to where that second apostrophe really should be, this sentence could hold the key to the Hainan Open, the first of two Challenge Tour events in China which will shape the Road to Mallorca standings and determine who takes part in the Grand Final. They come from Lorenzo Scalise, who liked what he saw when touching down at Sanya Luhuitou GC five years ago, the last time the course held this event. "The fairways are pretty wide, so you don’t have to be that accurate, but if you’re long, then you have shorter irons in and the rough isn’t that bad," he added. "As long as you hit bombs that are in play, then you’re good." In the end, his compatriot Francesco Laporta won, by no means a bomber but certainly a good driver. Behind Laporta were the likes of Wil Besseling, Sebastian Heisele, Adrian Meronk, Pep Angles and Rasmus Hojgaard. In 2018, another shortish driver won, but behind Kalle Samooja were Grant Forrest, Sean Crocker, Adri Arnaus, Niklas Lemke and Ben Eccles. This looks a great example of how isolating winners risks missing the best clues. We do also have leaderboards without ambiguity, because Erik van Rooyen beat Forrest and Tapio Pulkkanen in 2017 and alluded to the advantage his length provided in doing so, while in 2016, a rain-shortened renewal, Angles and Scott Henry finished second and third behind Alexander Knappe. All of these players are well above-average in distance off the tee. With a hot, humid and (crucially) calm forecast for the week, this mid-length par-72, with its four reachable par-fives and a driveable par-four, should yield plenty of scoring opportunities and especially so for the powerhouses. The only shame in trying to work out who might win it is that the Kazakhstan Open is gone from the schedule, as the parallels between the two were so strong that we wouldn't have had to look far. Top of the list is ALEX LEVY who for my money rates the bet of the week at 33/1. CLICK HERE to back Levy with Sky Bet Rewind to the spring and Levy went off at about 28/1 for the China Open, won by Adrian Otaegui at the chief expense of Sebastian Soderberg and Guido Migliozzi. Bernd Wiesberger, Jordan Smith, Tom McKibbin, Matteo Manassero, Jesper Svensson, Joost Luiten, Antoine Rozner and stacks more classy DP World Tour players made that a much, much stronger event than this. For additional context, Zihao Jin was 1,000/1 in places. His price this week is 66/1. And this isn't even that deep a field for the Challenge Tour, given that its three best players currently are playing in the Open de France instead, another member of the Road to Mallorca top-five has chosen not to fly to China, and we're left with the top 60-odd in the season-long standings plus invited guests from the local tour. Now, that doesn't tell you the full story as there's a reason Levy was popular back in April: he was playing very well, with four Challenge Tour top-10s in succession. He's also a two-time former winner of the China Open, including at the course which hosted it this year, so was always going to be well-supported given his blend of course and current form.

Alexander Levy is looking to make it win number three in China when he tees it up this week ✍️#HainanOpen — Challenge Tour (@Challenge_Tour) October 8, 2024

Nevertheless, his strong record in China (two wins, second, third, fourth...) is still a big positive and while his form coming in might not look as strong, he was 12th last time out in the Swiss Challenge. Having sided with him there, I argued that his previous results in part reflected a sequence of unsuitable courses since he'd finished second on an ideal one in Finland and I wasn't surprised to see him improve markedly. This course should prove absolutely ideal, conditions too, and if he needs any further inspiration then he need only flick on the sports channels to see coverage of the Open de France, which he'd dearly love to be playing in again next year. At eighth in the Road to Mallorca standings that is close to becoming a reality and, back where he earned his first professional win, he can secure his DP World Tour card for 2025. One other factor in Levy's favour is that, as pressure intensifies with the Grand Final looming, these bigger events at the end of the schedule have tended to go to classier players. Ricardo Gouveia took last year's Hainan Open at a different course, his seventh Challenge Tour win. Samooja, Victor Perez, Laporta and van Rooyen are other examples, while both Borja Virto and Alex Knappe were wining for the second time that season. Levy has done everything but win in 2024, missing a great chance in Finland. With third place from one start in Kazakhstan further underlining his likely suitability to this test, that could change come Sunday. Regarding Zihao Jin, there's no doubt he's the pick of the home challenge having gone 2-1-2-1 since a late mistake saw him fall to 35th in the China Open, where he played far better than his odds implied. A good amateur who went to college in the US, he's the dominant player on the China Tour but it does lack depth and while I'd hoped to be able to chance him at 100/1 or bigger, anything less looks short enough. Zhou Yanhan is only 16 and already he's won two tour-level titles so he's another to watch, but backing children probably shouldn't be allowed let alone recommended. He's gone 17-5-5-7 while Zihao dominates and at least has potential versus the likes of Bowen Xiao, who has a pair of top-10 finishes in this plus a recent China Tour win to his name, but is probably playing for places at best. The home team did dominate the 2019 Foshan Open with two explosive youngsters but that's the exception and with China Open fifth Lloyd Jefferson Go of the Philippines having struggled on the second-tier circuit in Japan lately, Zihao is the only China Tour member I'd call a realistic winner. Even that feels like a bit of a stretch.

Powerhouse trio all included There are three others I like from the front of the betting in this top-heavy event and that makes things a bit difficult, but all three are bigger than I'd expected and I'm therefore going to have to include them. TAPIO PULKKANEN took last week off and at 16th in the Road to Mallorca, his relative freshness could set him up to secure his immediate return to the DP World Tour. CLICK HERE to back Pulkkanen with Sky Bet Pulkkanen was second here in 2017 so we have some course form to call upon, while he's a winner in Kazakhstan, too. Last time he played in China was five years ago but 14th place at a higher level also reads well and he'll be looking forward to this long-awaited return, I'm sure. When Samooja won this title he talked about how Pulkkanen's performances had inspired him, the two having been friends for a long time, and I'm hopeful the latter can now emulate his compatriot and win it too. He's certainly playing well enough having been third in Portugal and 12th last time out and really he's only had two off-days since July, both at new courses on the Challenge Tour. Missing the cut in Italy, under conditions starkly contrasting these, isn't concerning in the slightest.

Big-hitting Tapio Pulkkanen can go well

Pulkkanen came closest on the big tour when able to go on the attack in Portugal and Prague while his third place in the Canary Islands also relied on driver upon driver. Perhaps that's partly why some Sanya Luhuitou form appears here via Arnaus and Heisele, with Samooja also inside the top 10. One way or another, he's a player I've generally been on the right side of: he traded odds-on when placed in Prague (66/1), would've done so again had in-play betting been on offer in Spain earlier this year (40/1), also placed when recommended in Portugal (70/1), and missed by one shot when 10th in the Dunhill Links a couple of years ago (175/1). There's only one thing we've been missing from the trilbied Finn and I'll continue to back him to land that elusive win at courses where he can keep on reaching for the big stick, like this one. I'd been expecting to leave WILCO NIENABER out at 16/1 or so, the sort of price he was when selected in Finland (12th) and Germany (MC), but at 28s in a place a change of plans is necessary. CLICK HERE to back Nienaber with Sky Bet Like Levy, he's played some less-than-suitable courses lately and that includes last week's Dunhill Links, where a solid 46th is about in line with previous starts there. In fact it's the first time he's carded four under-par rounds in five attempts. Before that there's just no way a short course in Italy was going to suit and he recovered quite nicely to make the cut on his debut at another quite fiddly, exposed one in Portugal. For my money his schedule could certainly have been mapped out better and he'd have been a big danger in the Swiss Challenge. Nienaber has nevertheless only missed two cuts since April, both on the number, and at 25th in the Road to Mallorca standings this is his best chance yet to earn a full DP World Tour card for the first time. To do so he may need to defy his lack of experience in China over the next fortnight but that to me is the only negative. As mentioned, I'd have been happy to leave him out at 16/1 and under, but anything 20/1 bigger is worth taking. I'm surprised to see 28s, double the general prices for those other two events where we've been on him recently. The other I like is LUCAS BJERREGAARD, who finished 12th in the Czech Challenge after a closing 64. CLICK HERE to back Bjerregaard with Sky Bet At 22nd in the Road to Mallorca, a couple of spots above Nienaber, Bjerregaard has everything to play for over these final three events and there's a good chance he takes care of business in China before heading to Spain for the Grand Final. Five top-six finishes across China and Hong Kong down the years, plus good form in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, all demonstrate that he'll adjust fine to these conditions and he's always had a little extra in the locker when needed off the tee.