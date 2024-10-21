Ben Coley follows up 160/1 winner with another 40/1 success as his tip JT Poston triumphs at the Shriners Children’s Open

RETURN TO OUR GOLF PAGES THIS WEEK FOR BEN'S NEXT TIPPING PREVIEWS

A week on from Coley's 160/1 tip Dan Bradbury giving his followers bumper profits in the FedEx Open de France, his punting foresight struck gold again Stateside.

Poston opened a three-shot lead when he finished off the wind-delayed third round on Sunday morning, holding off Doug Ghim to win by one shot.

Playing his first event since August, the American moved ahead when he holed a birdie putt from 20 feet on the 14th hole as he resumed his third round.

It was a lead he never surrendered, three birdies on four holes on the back nine of the final round giving him a four-shot lead.

That cushion was reduced to one after Poston bogeyed the 17th and Ghim birdied the last to complete a round of 65. But Poston held his nerve to hole from four feet on the last for a par to complete a final round 67.

Germany’s Matti Schmid and Rico Hoey from the Philippines were a shot further back.

Coley wrote in his pre-tournament preview: "JT POSTON doesn't have the same cause for determination but does have Davis's proven ability to defy a break, because he was third in this last year following two months away.

Explaining that second top-five at Summerlin, he said: "I love the bent greens. I feel like I can putt well out here. Bent greens are what I grew up on, and today was a good example of that. I feel like I definitely putted really well."

Poston is certainly a deadly putter on his day and it's therefore interesting to me that his putter let him down just a little when last seen, hiding some signs of encouragement elsewhere in his game and helping create the impression that he's a bit stuck at the moment.

On the contrary, he drove it better than he has all year at the Wyndham (69-69 to MC) and his iron play has been good in two of his last three starts, including when last we saw him at the BMW Championship.

With his approach play having shone here at Summerlin in each of the last four years I'm quietly confident that part of his game can be relied upon and, as mentioned already, his lack of distance off the tee ought not to be a significant handicap.

That's also true of the two events he's won, the John Deere and the Wyndham, shooting 21- and 22-under in doing so, and with 23 of his 24 rounds at this course par or better, the Shriners would slot in nicely were he to make it a hat-trick of PGA Tour wins.