Tom Kim has played in two renewals of the Shriners Children's Open without yet being beaten, and the Korean youngster is about the same price as he was when defending his title 12 months ago. Simple, right? And to think, you can make it almost 50/1 by doubling him with Jon Rahm, favourite for the Andalucia Masters. Maybe it will be. Kim is ideally suited to Summerlin, he's got plenty of motivation, and while his side were ultimately well beaten, he did OK at the Presidents Cup. In fact Kim ranked third among the Internationals according to DataGolf's strokes-gained analysis, with his fundamentals – approach play and putting – both firing. Those qualities have powered Kim's two Shriners victories (fifth and third in approach play, third and fourth in putting) and the only real snag is that since losing a play-off for the Travelers, a lot has gone wrong. First he missed out on an Olympics medal after a poor finish, then he somehow surrendered his top-50 FedEx Cup ranking and all the rewards that brings, and then he was involved in a heavy Presidents Cup defeat even if for the most part he stood up to a quality US side. I'd still suggest his game isn't quite where it was 12 or indeed 24 months ago and he might face some awkward questions around the abuse he said he suffered from certain US rivals and their fans at Royal Montreal. All of that makes him an unappealing bet at 12/1, though I'm sure some will have expected shorter. The 'three-peat' hasn't been achieved since 2011 but Kim doing it wouldn't surprise anybody, that's for sure.

More difficult for me to answer was the conundrum of Taylor Pendrith, the form player in the field if you ignore the Presidents Cup, where he was unable to deliver the performance many had hoped for and perhaps even expected. Before that he'd been excellent for months, stretching back to his breakthrough in a low-scoring event not unalike this one. Always a fine driver, improvements to his irons and putting took him all the way to East Lake and, unlike Kim, he's in everything next year. Pendrith was third in this last year without holing a great deal and if that experience of playing for Canada in Canada provides further inspiration then perhaps he will double up to cap a fine season. The thing is, however much he's improved, he was rather gifted the Nelson in the end and it's hard not to remain wary of his lack of ruthlessness and while not something I tend to dwell on for long, at 22/1 you really have to. Preference then is for slightly bigger prices starting with ERIC COLE. CLICK HERE to back Cole with Sky Bet Summerlin is a relatively short par 71 which is at altitude in Las Vegas and therefore plays shorter still, so it's no wonder driver has never been vital around here. For some, it's too much club to the driveable par-four and everyone here can reach the three par-fives in two, unless they've invited another pensioner to have a go. Any course where weak driving needn't be a major problem is going to present an opportunity for Cole, whose approach play and short-game are of a very high standard. You could compare him to someone like Luke Donald or even Webb Simpson, Kevin Na, Ryan Moore and Ben Martin, all past champions here. Cole showed his Summerlin potential when storming home for third place on his second try last year, closing with a round of 62, and he'll have wondered what might have been as he was first in the tee-to-green stats, let down somewhat by his putter. That's also what happened last time, near enough, when first in approach play and second from tee-to-green in Jackson, only to rank 63rd in putting. That club is never far away though and had been good at Silverado, so this feels the right time to return to a player who so nearly won the Honda Classic for us at massive odds in his rookie season. Though a different test, quality approach work and a good week with the putter is the shortened version of what you need at PGA National where, for different reasons, driver isn't everything. Another recent win on the Minor League Golf Tour can't be a bad thing and while Cole is one player towards the front of the betting who hasn't yet done it on the PGA Tour, we're at the end of his second season and he's generally impressed in the mix. This could turn into a really good chance. The next two players I like both return from absences which isn't always ideal, but they've done it before at least. First is CAM DAVIS, who has been a friend to us down the years including when winning his second Rocket Mortgage Classic title in June. CLICK HERE to back Davis with Sky Bet Having followed that with a run of 26-19-MC-40-5, culminating at the BMW Championship, I was staggered to see him overlooked for the Presidents Cup. It's hard to know exactly what more he could've done, except perhaps change his nationality. The Australian, who had generally impressed on his debut in that competition two years earlier, must feel sick at having been left out and I wonder whether that might motivate him in the way it did Mackenzie Hughes, Lucas Herbert and Ryan Fox, who all stepped up after their respective rejections in 2022.

Even last week, Nick Taylor produced his best golf since the spring after he too was passed over so as far as Davis goes, it would not surprise me in the slightest were he to pick up more silverware in the coming weeks, whether here on the PGA Tour or perhaps back home in Australia just before Christmas. Certainly, Summerlin is a good course for him to prove a point as he's made five cuts from five starts, finishing seventh last year. Every one of his 20 rounds so far has been par or better and while we could do with him shaving something off his best of 65, that seems perfectly possible. Returning to those form figures since his win and what makes his absence from Mike Weir's team all the more remarkable is that he's been inside the top 10 of the tee-to-green stats in four of his last six appearances, so providing the break hasn't done him any harm he looks a big threat at a nice price. Putters preferred for desert shootout JT POSTON doesn't have the same cause for determination but does have Davis's proven ability to defy a break, because he was third in this last year following two months away. CLICK HERE to back Poston with Sky Bet Explaining that second top-five at Summerlin, he said: "I love the bent greens. I feel like I can putt well out here. Bent greens are what I grew up on, and today was a good example of that. I feel like I definitely putted really well." Poston is certainly a deadly putter on his day and it's therefore interesting to me that his putter let him down just a little when last seen, hiding some signs of encouragement elsewhere in his game and helping create the impression that he's a bit stuck at the moment. On the contrary, he drove it better than he has all year at the Wyndham (69-69 to MC) and his iron play has been good in two of his last three starts, including when last we saw him at the BMW Championship. With his approach play having shone here at Summerlin in each of the last four years I'm quietly confident that part of his game can be relied upon and, as mentioned already, his lack of distance off the tee ought not to be a significant handicap. That's also true of the two events he's won, the John Deere and the Wyndham, shooting 21- and 22-under in doing so, and with 23 of his 24 rounds at this course par or better, the Shriners would slot in nicely were he to make it a hat-trick of PGA Tour wins. I'll admit that siding with weak drivers who hole putts makes me generally uneasy but it seems to be where the value lies for a tournament like this one so it's in for a penny in for an ANDREW PUTNAM. CLICK HERE to back Putnam with Sky Bet He was among my Dunhill Links selections a fortnight ago and played pretty well, leading the field in greens hit for the second start running but not making a great deal and, ultimately, never quite threatening to get involved at the business end of the tournament. Still, 25th in a field featuring Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and several more world-class golfers reads nicely in this company and while yet to crack the top 10 at Summerlin, he's been close on three occasions and generally scored well here.

Putnam says he likes the course and has done ever since he played in the final group in round three on his debut a decade ago, so while last year's missed cut was disappointing, that minor blip (via an opening 77) can be overlooked. Previously he'd carded a round of 64 in both 2021 and 2022 and his success at the course has been built on those two fundamentals, approach play and putting. The latter hasn't hit the heights we know it can lately but I've selected Putnam on two of his last three starts for a reason: I feel he's been a bit of an eye-catcher over the past few months. With some good desert form elsewhere and the motivation of Pebble Beach to play for, he's one I want to be on at 50/1 and bigger. Carl Yuan improved to finish 11th last week and with his spike potential, the Chinese was considered. He's hit the ball well on both course starts, too, but the trouble is driver is his only reliable club and it's just not enough around here. If he does somehow put two good putting weeks together he'll play much better than odds of 200/1-plus suggest, but that's an almighty if. Berger a tasty price He's 127th in FedEx Cup points but the name in 126th is much more interesting, that of DANIEL BERGER. CLICK HERE to back Berger with Sky Bet This former Ryder and Presidents Cup player has been on the comeback trail this year having been absent for 18 months prior to his return in January, and while there have been occasional signs of encouragement it's generally been slow progress. However, that changed when he contended for the Sanderson Farms, eventually finishing seventh, before last week's mid-pack performance in Utah, where he carded back-to-back rounds of 65 through the middle part of the tournament. For my money that was evidence enough to suggest that Berger is very close, something he alluded to in Jackson, and he's certainly hard for the market to get right given what we know about his ceiling compared to most of these. It's fair to say only a small group of players come close to matching his CV, and only one or two have achieved more.

