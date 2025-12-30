Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: Bet £1 Get £50 - Plus our Premier League preview

As the Christmas turkey settles and the focus shifts to the high-stakes drama of the New Year, the Premier League serves up a relentless schedule of action from Thursday, 1st January to Sunday, 4th January 2026.

From the Stadium of Light to the Etihad, we dive into the stats, shifting team news, and tactical narratives behind a blockbuster four days of football. Plus, we highlight a massive Sky Bet offer for those looking to start 2026 with a win.

Thursday, 1st January 2026

Crystal Palace v Fulham (17:30)

Selhurst Park rings in the New Year with a London derby between two sides desperate for consistency. Oliver Glasner’s Palace have been boosted by the recent return of Chris Richards, but they face a Fulham side that has looked dangerous on the road. The Cottagers' final game of 2025 showcased their creative spark, and Marco Silva will be leaning on the likes of Alex Iwobi to break down a stubborn Palace backline. Expect a cagey affair where a single goal could decide the bragging rights.

Liverpool v Leeds United (17:30)

Anfield hosts a repeat of the 3-3 thriller from earlier in the season. Liverpool enter 2026 without the legendary Mo Salah due to AFCON duty, leaving a significant void on the right wing. Arne Slot is expected to turn to Federico Chiesa or Florian Wirtz to lead the line alongside Hugo Ekitike. Leeds, meanwhile, have proven they can compete with the big hitters, having already taken points off the Reds and Chelsea this term. Despite their poor away form, the Calvert-Lewin and Okafor partnership remains a constant threat.

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur (20:00)

The Bees have turned the Gtech Community Stadium into a difficult hunting ground, but they face a Spurs side looking to bounce back from a mixed December. Ange Postecoglou’s squad is currently ravaged by injuries, with James Maddison and Dominic Solanke major doubts. However, the North Londoners' "all-out attack" philosophy rarely results in a dull game. Brentford will look to exploit Spurs’ high line through Bryan Mbeumo’s pace, making this one of the most likely fixtures for goals in the opening round of the year.

Sunderland v Manchester City (20:00)

Sunderland look to protect a proud unbeaten home record against the champions. However, Régis Le Bris' side is hit hard by AFCON departures, with Reinildo, Arthur Masuaku, and Noah Sadiki among those unavailable. City arrive in relentless form, though they have their own concerns with John Stones and Jeremy Doku facing late fitness tests. Expect City to dominate the ball, but a makeshift Sunderland defence will need to be perfect to stop Erling Haaland.

Saturday, 3rd January 2026

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest (12:30)

Villa Park remains a fortress under Unai Emery, and the hosts will be heavy favourites to maintain their top-four charge. Villa’s December form was imperious, highlighted by clinical wins over Arsenal and United. Nottingham Forest, however, have become experts at the "smash and grab" away from home. If Nuno Espírito Santo’s men can weather the early storm, the pace of Callum Hudson-Odoi on the counter could frustrate a Villa side that sometimes leaves itself exposed.

Brighton v Burnley (15:00)

Brighton welcome Burnley to the Amex looking to cement their mid-table position. The Seagulls have been a model of attacking fluidity this season, with Danny Welbeck continuing his evergreen form in front of goal. Burnley, fighting to pull away from the drop zone, will likely deploy a deep block. Success for the Clarets will depend on whether Zian Flemming can capitalize on the few chances Burnley create on the transition.

Wolves v West Ham (15:00)

Molineux hosts a clash between two sides looking for an identity shift in the New Year. Wolves have struggled for defensive consistency, recently shipping goals in the final ten minutes of matches. West Ham, meanwhile, have been bolstered by the arrival of new tactical tweaks under Julen Lopetegui. The midfield battle between Joao Gomes and Edson Alvarez will be pivotal in deciding who controls the tempo of this mid-table encounter.

Bournemouth v Arsenal (17:30)

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners travel to the South Coast knowing that any slip-up could hand the advantage to Manchester City. Arsenal have been the league’s most efficient side in 2025, but the Vitality Stadium is a tricky assignment. The Cherries recently held Chelsea to a goalless draw and will look to frustrate the visitors with a low block. Arsenal will hope Bukayo Saka can provide the magic required to unlock a disciplined Bournemouth defence that has improved significantly since the autumn.

Sunday, 4th January 2026

Leeds United v Manchester United (12:30)

The "Roses Rivalry" returns to Elland Road for what promises to be a hostile encounter. Leeds will have had three days to recover from their trip to Anfield and will be banking on their home crowd to bridge the quality gap. Manchester United have looked more balanced under their new tactical setup, with Matheus Cunha emerging as a vital creative hub. With both teams showing defensive vulnerabilities throughout December, this historic clash has all the makings of a high-scoring classic.

Everton v Brentford (15:00)

Everton host Brentford at the newly-named Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Sean Dyche’s men desperate to end a run of draws. The Toffees have been hampered by injuries to Jarrad Branthwaite and Jack Grealish, making their attacking output somewhat predictable. Brentford, having faced Spurs just 72 hours prior, will look to use their superior fitness and set-piece prowess to grind out a result on Merseyside.

Fulham v Liverpool (15:00)

In their second outing of the week, Fulham host a Liverpool side that remains in the thick of the title race. Craven Cottage has been a bogey ground for the Reds in recent seasons, and with Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey away on international duty, Fulham’s squad depth will be tested. Liverpool will look to Cody Gakpo to maintain his scoring rhythm as they aim to navigate this tricky double-header without Mo Salah.

Newcastle v Crystal Palace (15:00)

St James' Park will be under the floodlights as Newcastle face a Crystal Palace side playing their second London-to-North-East trip of the week. Newcastle have been formidable at home, with Anthony Gordon’s energy often setting the tone. Palace, likely missing Chris Richards due to injury, will need Marc Guehi to lead a perfect defensive performance if they are to leave Tyneside with anything.

Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (15:00)

Sunderland face their second daunting away trip in four days as they visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. After the physical toll of facing Manchester City on the 1st, Régis Le Bris will have to manage a squad already thinned by AFCON absences. Spurs, similarly weary, will look to dominate possession. While Sunderland’s form has been the story of the season, their ability to sustain that intensity against two Champions League-level opponents in 72 hours will be the ultimate test of their credentials.

Manchester City v Chelsea (17:30)

The weekend’s headline act sees the champions host a Chelsea side that is finally clicking under the weight of its expensive recruitment. City, fresh from their New Year’s Day battle with Sunderland, will likely rotate, but the presence of Erling Haaland remains the ultimate equaliser. Chelsea’s recent win over Oldham in the cup provided a confidence boost, and with Cole Palmer returning to his former stomping ground—albeit with his minutes still being managed—the Blues will believe they can cause an upset in the title race.

