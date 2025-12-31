Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: 50/1 Liverpool to score a goal vs Leeds

Anfield opens its gates for the first time in 2026 as Liverpool host Leeds United on Thursday, 1st January (17:30 GMT) in a match that has "goals" written all over it.

After the chaotic 3-3 draw at Elland Road just three weeks ago, these two sides renew their rivalry on Merseyside. With Leeds missing defensive mainstays and Liverpool welcoming back creative talent, Sky Bet are offering a massive price boost for the ball to hit the back of the net.

Sky bet Exclusive 50/1 Liverpool to score a goal against Leeds CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free Bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bets for football BuildABets only. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

Liverpool v Leeds: The New Year Opener

Arne Slot’s Liverpool enter 2026 looking to build on their top-four momentum, boosted by the return of Dominik Szoboszlai from suspension. While the absence of Mohamed Salah (AFCON) and Alexander Isak (injury) thins the ranks, the Reds have found a new clinical edge in Hugo Ekitike, who bagged a brace in the reverse fixture. With Florian Wirtz and Federico Chiesa likely to provide the service, it is hard to see a depleted Leeds backline keeping a clean sheet at Anfield.

For Leeds United, the task is made significantly harder by the loss of Joe Rodon, who was forced off against Sunderland with an ankle injury. Daniel Farke’s side has seen both teams score in each of their last eight matches, reflecting a high-intensity style that often leaves gaps at the back. While Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in the form of his life—scoring in six consecutive games—Leeds’ primary concern will be containing a Liverpool side that has failed to score at home only once this season.

Why This Offer is Value

Leeds' Defensive Crisis: With Rodon out and Daniel Farke considering a tactical reshuffle, Leeds may struggle to find the defensive cohesion needed for Anfield.

Safety Net: Even if the game finishes in a rare 0-0 draw, this Sky Bet offer traditionally provides a free bet credit to new customers, meaning you aren't left empty-handed.

