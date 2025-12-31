Sky Bet New Customer Offer and New Year's Day Horse Racing Tips

The New Year kicks off with a feast of high-class National Hunt action, as the ITV cameras head to the hallowed turf of Cheltenham and the fast tracks of Musselburgh on Thursday, 1st January 2026.

With the Relkeel Hurdle taking centre stage at Prestbury Park, the quality on show is matched only by the value on offer. We have teamed up with Sky Bet to bring you an exclusive New Year's Day racing promotion to kickstart your 2026 punting.

Sky bet Exclusive BET £10 GET £50 FREE RACING BETS

Cheltenham: New Year's Day Highlights

1:25 Cheltenham - Paddy Power Handicap Chase

KATATE DORI is the confident vote here. She didn't enjoy the best of luck when finishing an eye-catching sixth in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury and looks well-treated off a 2 lb lower mark. Herakles Westwood is a major threat following a strong fourth at this track, while the Irish raider Shannon Royale must be respected on his current handicap mark.

2:00 Cheltenham - New Year's Day Handicap Chase

GLENGOULY caused a massive shock in the December Gold Cup, but his ability to make all from out of the handicap suggests it was no fluke. He was a high-class operator for Willie Mullins and can confirm that form today. Twinjets is thriving and looks the main danger, though the fragile but classy Jungle Boogie is a fascinating runner on his handicap debut for a new yard.

2:35 Cheltenham - Relkeel Hurdle

KABRAL DU MATHAN looked a different animal on his first start for Dan Skelton. That smart handicap performance suggests he is ready for this step up to Graded level. Last year’s winner Lucky Place returns to hurdles after a disappointing spell over fences and should provide the sternest test if rediscovering his best form over the smaller obstacles.

3:10 Cheltenham - Family Fun Handicap Hurdle

ACE OF SPADES has been remarkably consistent, following up an Aintree win with a superb fourth in a deep race at Haydock six weeks ago. Still unexposed at staying distances, he shades preference over the likeable Love of Neymore. Ma Shantou could also figure if bouncing back from a lesser effort last time out.

Musselburgh: Scottish New Year Sprint

1:40 Musselburgh - Fitzdares Handicap Hurdle

A competitive heat where FASOL is tipped to follow up his Wincanton success. He boasts solid form this term and looks ready for the return to handicap company. Chanonry Point is a huge danger; he is 2-2 at this course and remains unexposed now stepping up in trip for his handicap debut.

2:15 Musselburgh - New Year's Day Handicap Chase

THE KALOOKI KID was progressive over fences last season and should be cherry-ripe following a return to action at Carlisle in October. With just five starts in this sphere, there is plenty more to come. Jet To Vegas is a respected rival on his handicap bow, while the veteran Tommy’s Oscar adds plenty of class to the field.

New Year's Betting Insight Course Specialists: Pay close attention to Chanonry Point (1:40 Musselburgh) and Glengouly (2:00 Cheltenham). Both have shown an affinity for these specific tracks which is vital in testing winter conditions.

Pay close attention to Chanonry Point (1:40 Musselburgh) and Glengouly (2:00 Cheltenham). Both have shown an affinity for these specific tracks which is vital in testing winter conditions. Handicap Snips: Katate Dori (1:25 Cheltenham) runs off a mark 2 lb lower than her massive run at Newbury. In a race of this nature, that could be the deciding factor.

