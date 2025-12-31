Menu icon
Read our preview and tips for New Year's Day racing at Cheltenham and Musselburgh. Plus, bet £10 on racing and get £50 in free racing bets - only from Sky Bet.

Sky Bet New Customer Offer and New Year's Day Horse Racing Tips

The New Year kicks off with a feast of high-class National Hunt action, as the ITV cameras head to the hallowed turf of Cheltenham and the fast tracks of Musselburgh on Thursday, 1st January 2026.

With the Relkeel Hurdle taking centre stage at Prestbury Park, the quality on show is matched only by the value on offer. We have teamed up with Sky Bet to bring you an exclusive New Year's Day racing promotion to kickstart your 2026 punting.

Sky bet Exclusive

BET £10 GET £50 FREE RACING BETS

CLAIM OFFER HERE

New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 5 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for Horse Racing only. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Cheltenham: New Year's Day Highlights

1:25 Cheltenham - Paddy Power Handicap Chase
KATATE DORI is the confident vote here. She didn't enjoy the best of luck when finishing an eye-catching sixth in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury and looks well-treated off a 2 lb lower mark. Herakles Westwood is a major threat following a strong fourth at this track, while the Irish raider Shannon Royale must be respected on his current handicap mark.

2:00 Cheltenham - New Year's Day Handicap Chase
GLENGOULY caused a massive shock in the December Gold Cup, but his ability to make all from out of the handicap suggests it was no fluke. He was a high-class operator for Willie Mullins and can confirm that form today. Twinjets is thriving and looks the main danger, though the fragile but classy Jungle Boogie is a fascinating runner on his handicap debut for a new yard.

2:35 Cheltenham - Relkeel Hurdle
KABRAL DU MATHAN looked a different animal on his first start for Dan Skelton. That smart handicap performance suggests he is ready for this step up to Graded level. Last year’s winner Lucky Place returns to hurdles after a disappointing spell over fences and should provide the sternest test if rediscovering his best form over the smaller obstacles.

3:10 Cheltenham - Family Fun Handicap Hurdle
ACE OF SPADES has been remarkably consistent, following up an Aintree win with a superb fourth in a deep race at Haydock six weeks ago. Still unexposed at staying distances, he shades preference over the likeable Love of Neymore. Ma Shantou could also figure if bouncing back from a lesser effort last time out.

Musselburgh: Scottish New Year Sprint

1:40 Musselburgh - Fitzdares Handicap Hurdle
A competitive heat where FASOL is tipped to follow up his Wincanton success. He boasts solid form this term and looks ready for the return to handicap company. Chanonry Point is a huge danger; he is 2-2 at this course and remains unexposed now stepping up in trip for his handicap debut.

2:15 Musselburgh - New Year's Day Handicap Chase
THE KALOOKI KID was progressive over fences last season and should be cherry-ripe following a return to action at Carlisle in October. With just five starts in this sphere, there is plenty more to come. Jet To Vegas is a respected rival on his handicap bow, while the veteran Tommy’s Oscar adds plenty of class to the field.

New Year's Betting Insight

  • Course Specialists: Pay close attention to Chanonry Point (1:40 Musselburgh) and Glengouly (2:00 Cheltenham). Both have shown an affinity for these specific tracks which is vital in testing winter conditions.
  • Handicap Snips: Katate Dori (1:25 Cheltenham) runs off a mark 2 lb lower than her massive run at Newbury. In a race of this nature, that could be the deciding factor.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.
2. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.
3. This promotion will run from Tuesday 23rd December, 09:00 until Sunday 4th January 2026, 23:59 (the “Promotional Period”).
4. To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up via the “£50 in free Horse Racing bets when you place a £10 bet” promotion and place a minimum of £10 as their first bet on a single or each way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater, (the "Staking Requirements").
5. Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.
6. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet a minimum of £10 in a single bet. An accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.
7. Your Free Bets will be credited as five £10 Free Bet tokens, (the "Free Bets").
8. Free Bets are non-withdrawable and Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns.
9. Free Bets can be redeemed against any Horse Racing single or each-way market and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
10. Free Bets expire 14 days after crediting.
11. To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within 30 days of the account registration date.
12. This offer can only be claimed once per customer.
13. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.
14. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.
15. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion.
16. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.
17. For customers using Euros, the Staking Requirements and Free Bets will be at an exchange rate of £1/€1
18. Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

