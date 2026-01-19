Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Spurs vs Dortmund - 50/1, a goal to be scored

Match Overview

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund

Date: Tuesday 20 January 2026

Competition: UEFA Champions League

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 on a goal to be scored

This Champions League meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund arrives at a tense moment for the home side. Spurs’ recent form has been underwhelming, and pressure is mounting on Thomas Frank, with results falling short of expectations.

Despite that uncertainty, European nights often follow a different script — and even with Spurs adopting a more cautious approach, the conditions still point strongly toward at least one goal, making Paddy Power’s 50/1 welcome offer particularly appealing.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 for a goal to be scored: Spurs vs Dortmund CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Spurs’ Current Situation: Control Over Chaos

Tottenham’s recent performances have been more conservative than explosive. Rather than pressing relentlessly, Spurs have focused on control, shape, and limiting risk — a clear shift driven by poor results and growing scrutiny on the manager.

Recent trends suggest Spurs are:

Sitting deeper out of possession

Prioritising defensive structure

Slowing the tempo in buildup

Relying on moments rather than volume

However, a cautious setup does not eliminate goal threat — it often concentrates it into fewer, higher-value chances.

Dortmund’s Role: Forcing the Issue

Borussia Dortmund are unlikely to mirror Spurs’ restraint. In European competition, they typically play with confidence and purpose, especially against sides lacking momentum.

Dortmund’s approach is likely to:

Apply sustained pressure

Push Spurs’ defensive line deeper

Create chances through width and movement

Force errors from prolonged possession

Even if Spurs sit off, Dortmund’s intent alone significantly raises the probability of a goal.

Why a Conservative Spurs Still Fits a Goal Bet

A more defensive Spurs setup may actually increase the likelihood of a breakthrough — just not necessarily through open play dominance.

Key goal-friendly dynamics include:

Dortmund committing numbers forward

Spurs countering into space left behind

Set-pieces resulting from pressure

Defensive concentration lapses under sustained spells

All it takes is one mistake, one transition, or one dead-ball situation.

Match Scenarios That Land the Bet

This wager doesn’t rely on Spurs playing expansively. Several realistic outcomes still deliver:

Dortmund score through patient pressure

Spurs score from a rare but sharp counter

A set-piece creates a close-range finish

A penalty is conceded under pressure

With only one goal required, the match doesn’t need to open up dramatically.

Why Paddy Power’s 50/1 Offer Still Makes Sense

Paddy Power’s 50/1 on a goal being scored remains well aligned with the reality of this fixture.

Why it stands out:

Only a single goal is needed

Dortmund are unlikely to settle for a stalemate

Spurs’ caution invites pressure

European matches rarely finish 0–0

Rather than predicting style, this offer leans into probability.

Final Verdict

Tottenham may be playing within themselves, and Thomas Frank may be under pressure — but Champions League football has a way of forcing decisive moments. Whether through Dortmund’s initiative or Spurs’ counter-punching, a goal feels far more likely than not.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 on a goal to be scored

A simple condition, a huge price, and a match dynamic that still points toward the net being breached.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YFBDFH

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Spurs v Dortmund on Tuesday 20th January

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.