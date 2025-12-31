Luke Littler Sky Bet Sign Up Offer and Quarter Final Preview

The first day of 2026 brings us to the business end of the PDC World Darts Championship, with the Alexandra Palace set for an explosive double session of Quarter-Final action on Thursday, 1st January.

From "The Flying Scotsman" rolling back the years to the unstoppable momentum of Luke Littler, the stakes have never been higher. We have teamed up with Sky Bet to offer a massive New Year boost for those looking to turn their tungsten knowledge into a win.

Sky bet Exclusive 50/1 LUKE LITTLER TO BEAT RATAJSKI CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free Bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

Afternoon Session (12:30 GMT)

Ryan Searle (20) v Jonny Clayton (5)

"Heavy Metal" Ryan Searle is the only player left in the tournament yet to drop a single set, entering the last eight in the form of his life. However, he faces his toughest test yet in "The Ferret." Jonny Clayton has quietly navigated his way through the bracket, showing the clinical finishing that has made him a five-seed. While Searle’s scoring power is superior, Clayton’s experience in the longer "Best of 9" set format often tells. Expect a high-quality affair that could go the distance.

Gary Anderson (14) v Justin Hood

The story of the tournament continues as debutant Justin Hood—who only recently gave up his job as a hotel porter—takes on the legendary Gary Anderson. Anderson produced a vintage performance to dismantle Michael van Gerwen in the last 16, but he cannot afford to underestimate Hood. The underdog set a PDC record by hitting 11/11 doubles against Josh Rock. If the "Happy Feet" debutant can maintain that finishing, we could be on the verge of the biggest Ally Pally shock in history.

Evening Session (19:00 GMT)

Luke Littler (1) v Krzysztof Ratajski

The reigning champion survived a massive scare against Rob Cross, coming through a 107-average thriller. Littler looks more focused than ever, but in "The Polish Eagle," he faces a gritty, methodical opponent who rarely misses a chance. Ratajski is a master of slowing down the tempo—a tactic that could frustrate the fast-throwing Littler. However, it’s hard to bet against the world number one finding the gear required to reach another semi-final.

Luke Humphries (2) v Gian van Veen (10)

This is the match of the round. Gian van Veen has been Humphries’ "bogeyman" in 2025, winning all three of their televised meetings, including a classic European Championship final. "Cool Hand" Luke admitted he needs "another level" to defend his crown, and he will need every bit of it against the Dutch sensation. Van Veen’s scoring has been relentless, but Humphries has a knack for finding 180s when the pressure is at its peak. This could be a 180-record-breaking encounter.

Sky bet Exclusive 50/1 LUKE LITTLER TO BEAT RATAJSKI CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free Bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

2. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

3. This promotion will run from Tuesday 23rd December, 09:00 until Sunday 4th January 2026, 23:59 (the “Promotional Period”).

4. To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up via the “£50 in Darts free bets when you place a £10 bet” promotion and place a minimum of £10 as their first bet on a single or each way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater, (the "Staking Requirements").

5. Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

6. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet a minimum of £10 in a single bet. An accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

7. Your Free Bets will be credited as five £10 Free Bet tokens, (the "Free Bets").

8. Free Bets are non-withdrawable and Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns.

9. Free Bets can be redeemed against any Darts single or each-way market and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

10. Free Bets expire 14 days after crediting.

11. To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within 30 days of the account registration date.

12. This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

13. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.

14. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

15. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion.

16. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.

17. For customers using Euros, the Staking Requirements and Free Bets will be at an exchange rate of £1/€1

18. Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here.