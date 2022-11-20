Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Enner Valencia scored both goals in Ecuador's victory
Enner Valencia scored both goals in Ecuador's victory

xG World Cup review: Day one scorelines according to expected goals

By Joe Townsend
19:43 · SUN November 20, 2022

We deliver the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points for the World Cup opener as Ecuador easily beat Qatar.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We rank every scoreline by comparing it against the range of possible scorelines that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created. The higher this ranks on a scale of 0-100 the closer it reflects the balance of chances created or the 'fairer' the scoreline is.

Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

Host nation Qatar were outclassed by Ecuador in what was a very poor quality World Cup opener.

The low fairness rating is not an indication that they did not fully warrant victory, more a reflection of the fact that few chances were created by either side, with a 1-0 win for the South American side the 'fairest' result according to Infogol.

Enner Valencia's penalty (0.80) accounted for more than half the game's expected goals (xG) total with only 0.76 non-penalty xG created - a staggeringly low amount.

A great start for Ecuador, a match to forget for everyone else.

World Cup daily best bets blue
ALSO READ: Daily World Cup best bets

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS