We deliver the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points for the World Cup opener as Ecuador easily beat Qatar.
Host nation Qatar were outclassed by Ecuador in what was a very poor quality World Cup opener.
The low fairness rating is not an indication that they did not fully warrant victory, more a reflection of the fact that few chances were created by either side, with a 1-0 win for the South American side the 'fairest' result according to Infogol.
Enner Valencia's penalty (0.80) accounted for more than half the game's expected goals (xG) total with only 0.76 non-penalty xG created - a staggeringly low amount.
A great start for Ecuador, a match to forget for everyone else.