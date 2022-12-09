Croatia upset the odds by knocking Brazil out of the tournament at the quarter-finals stage - thanks to a 4-2 victory on penalties.

A Seleção enjoyed the majority of the opportunities across the 90 minutes but couldn't get past Dominik Livakovic in the Croatia net.

That changed in added time of the first-half of extra-time, with Neymar's give-and-go exploiting a gap in the defence before patient play left Livakovic stranded.

The forward hit the ball into the roof of the net from close range (0.55 xG), and they looked like they had booked their spot in the final-four.

However, with their only opportunity created after going behind, substitute Bruno Petkovic smashed in a late equaliser to take the contest to penalties.

Livakovic - who had made 11 saves across the game - stopped the first penalty with Croatia converting all four of their efforts.

Marquinhos stepped up for the decisive fourth Brazilian spot kick, and he smashed the post to send Croatia into successive World Cup semi-finals.

It means that they have also posted the lower xG tally in each of their last three games at the tournament.