Goncalo Ramos

xG World Cup review: Day 17 scorelines according to expected goals

By Jake Osgathorpe
21:11 · TUE December 06, 2022

We deliver the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points from day 16 of the World Cup.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We rank every scoreline by comparing it against the range of possible scorelines that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created. The higher this ranks on a scale of 0-100 the closer it reflects the balance of chances created or the 'fairer' the scoreline is.

Portugal 6-1 Switzerland

  • Infogol xG: 2.77-1.48
  • Fairness rating: 75.84%
  • Scorers: G Ramos 17', 51', 67', Pepe 33', Guerreiro 55', Leao 90+2' | Akanji 58'

Despite star man and captain Cristiano Ronaldo benched by manager Fernando Santos, Portugal romped to victory against Switzerland.

The story of the night was Ronaldo's replacement, Goncalo Ramos, who scored a hat-trick on his major tournament debut.

Ramos was a constant terror for the Swiss backline, and was on the end of chances equating to 1.52 xG - 55% of his sides total.

The Portuguese were extremely clinical with their chances, netting six times from 2.77 xG worth of attempts. There was just a 6.3% chance of them hitting six or more.

The full-time score was harsh on the Swiss, though the result was never in doubt.

Ronaldo's omission will be the story, but this performance was by far and away Portugal's best at the competition so far, and against arguably the best opponent.

Morocco 0-0 Spain (3-0 pens)

Morocco caused an upset to advance to the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time in their history, beating Spain on penalties after a hard-fought game that ended goalless.

While the game did end 0-0, there was plenty of excitement despite the lack of scoring chances.

A goalless 90 minutes was extremely fair, with the xG totals reading 0.34 - 0.76, and Morocco could have won it in extra time.

The Atlas Lions created the best chance of the whole game in the first half of extra time, with Walid Cheddira failing to convert from close range when having a 48% chance of scoring.

Goalkeeper Bonou was the hero in the shoot-out, saving two of Spain's spot-kicks, while Achraf Hakimi sealed the deal with a Panenka.

The Moroccans shouldn't be taken lightly by anyone, with their defensive process simply excellent.

Across four games and one extra time, they have allowed 4.15 xGA, an average of 0.96 per game. They will continue to frustrate opponents in Qatar.

Our best bet for every game on every day of the World Cup

