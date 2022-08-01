By the 13th minute the underdogs had a mountain to climb as they trailed 2-0, by the 29th it was game over and by the 36th it was in danger of becoming an embarrassing rout.

Brazil booked a meeting with Croatia by brutally dismantling South Korea in the opening half an hour of their last-16 tie.

Brazil without Neymar: 180 minutes 4.56 xG One goal scored Brazil with Neymar: 135 minutes 5.05 xG Six goals scored 🙌 Talisman. #FIFAWorldCup #BRA pic.twitter.com/uTeh3goG17

Fortunately for the South Koreans, the tournament favourites eased off after the break having scored four times from 2.99 xG in the opening period, with South Korea even grabbing a consolation through Paik Seung-Ho's spectacular strike.

Infogol xG (aet): 1.92-1.39

Fairness rating: 89.56%

Maeda 43' | Perisic 55'

The 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2022 edition thanks to a penalty shoot-out win over Japan.

It was a seventh knockout game out of their last eight that went to extra-time, the only game that didn't being the World Cup final four years ago.

The game finished 1-1 in normal time, but based on the quality of chances created by both teams in 90 minutes (xG: JAP 1.65 - 1.12 CRO), Japan had a 49.5% chance of winning it.

They created three 'big chances' in the game to Croatia's zero, and limited their opponents to an xG per shot of just 0.06.

Japan head home, but have really impressed at the tournament, beating Germany and Spain and unfortunate now to bow out to Croatia.

As for the winners, they head through to the quarters, but have been majorly uninspiring if we exclude their win over a naive Canada side.

In three games, against Morocco, Belgium and Japan, they have averaged 0.99 xGF and 1.89 xGA, so surely have to find another gear if they are to match their run to the final four years ago.