World Cup winner odds: France 15/8 favourites, route to final mapped out

They now face Paraguay, who knocked out Germany on penalties, in Philadelphia on Saturday with the winner playing Canada or Morocco in the quarter-finals.

It is the combination of a favourable route to the semi-finals, where they could face Spain or Portugal, and the outstanding performances of Didier Deschamps' side that has seen them move so far clear in the betting.

An inspired Kylian Mbappe scored twice against Sweden to move on to six goals for the tournament, tied in the Golden Boot race with Lionel Messi, while there were another couple of assists for Michael Olise who sits top of those charts on five.

France have scored 13 times in total, scoring 3+ goals in all four of the fixtures - the first team in the history of the tournament to do that.

At the moment it is very hard to see who can stop them.