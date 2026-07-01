World Cup winner odds: France 15/8 favourites, route to final mapped out

France are 15/8 favourites to win the World Cup after sweeping past Sweden 3-0 in the round of 32.
They now face Paraguay, who knocked out Germany on penalties, in Philadelphia on Saturday with the winner playing Canada or Morocco in the quarter-finals.
It is the combination of a favourable route to the semi-finals, where they could face Spain or Portugal, and the outstanding performances of Didier Deschamps' side that has seen them move so far clear in the betting.
An inspired Kylian Mbappe scored twice against Sweden to move on to six goals for the tournament, tied in the Golden Boot race with Lionel Messi, while there were another couple of assists for Michael Olise who sits top of those charts on five.
France have scored 13 times in total, scoring 3+ goals in all four of the fixtures - the first team in the history of the tournament to do that.
At the moment it is very hard to see who can stop them.
FIFA World Cup winner odds (via Sky Bet)
- France - 15/8
- Argentina - 9/2
- Spain - 7/1
- England - 8/1
- Brazil - 10/1
- Portugal - 14/1
- Morocco - 20/1
- 33/1 bar
Odds correct at 11:00 BST (01/07/26)
Argentina are next in the betting at 9/2, primarily due to their route being considered especially favourable, although they too have a 100% record thanks to an incredible group-stage performance from Messi.
Lionel Scaloni's men face Cape Verde in the round of 32. Progress as expected and they will face Australia or Egypt in the last 16 and Switzerland, Algeria, Colombia or Ghana in the quarters.
Brazil or England are their most likely semi-final opponents.
Spain (8/1) and Portugal (14/1) are the two biggest drifters thanks to the latter's failure to top their group, setting up a potential last-16 meeting.
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