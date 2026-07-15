World Cup third-place play-off tips: France vs England predictions and best bets

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All World Cup third-place matches in history 2022 — Croatia 2–1 Morocco

2018 — Belgium 2–0 England

2014 — Netherlands 3–0 Brazil

2010 — Germany 3–2 Uruguay

2006 — Germany 3–1 Portugal

2002 — Turkey 3–2 South Korea

1998 — Croatia 2–1 Netherlands

1994 — Sweden 4–0 Bulgaria

1990 — Italy 2–1 England

1986 — France 4–2 Belgium (AET)

1982 — Poland 3–2 France

1978 — Brazil 2–1 Italy

1974 — Poland 1–0 Brazil

1970 — West Germany 1–0 Uruguay

1966 — Portugal 2–1 Soviet Union

1962 — Chile 1–0 Yugoslavia

1958 — France 6–3 West Germany

1954 — Austria 3–1 Uruguay

1938 — Brazil 4–2 Sweden

1934 — Germany 3–2 Austria

Thomas Tuchel didn't hold back in his assessment of the World Cup's third-place play-off after England's semi-final defeat by Argentina on Wednesday: "None of our players and none of the French players want to play this match. They want to play the final. We gave everything to achieve that. "Everyone plays to win the World Cup, but that’s how it is. We have one less day of recovery than France, but we will do it with professionalism."

England will contest the World Cup third place match for the second time in three tournaments on Saturday.



Thomas Tuchel says it's a game neither his England or the French players want to be a part of 😔 pic.twitter.com/h3X1ZmpZQ3 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 15, 2026

Just as he did in his first post-match interview, when he squeezed in mention of altitude, a red card, the heat and excessive travel distances, the England manager also managed to get a good excuse in there. He was right to point out that all those factors probably contributed to his team running out of steam in the second half against the reigning champions, and he is right again about this match. After yet another heartbreak we all just want this to be over now don't we? For the players who have just gone through such crushing disappointment to now have to play in the sweltering heat of Miami for a meaningless bronze medal is more than a little unfair.

Who could start for England in third-place play-off?

England manager Gareth Southgate speaks to Kobbie Mainoo during Euro 2024

Where I disagree with Tuchel is that no players want to play this match. This summer has seen a resurgence in the #FreeKobbieMainoo movement, as while the Manchester United man's wonderful end to the season under Michael Carrick saw him earn a spot in the squad, Tuchel has gone full Ruben Amorim by completely sidelining the midfielder. In fact, it has actually been up there with the German's most creative tactical feats that he has found a way to keep Mainoo off the pitch despite various challenges and situations where that seemed near impossible, choosing to play anyone else he possibly could. Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers, Reece James and Nico O'Reilly have all stepped into Mainoo's midfield role instead of the player who aged just 19 started all of England's knockout games en route to the Euro 2024 final. Dean Henderson and James Trafford would probably like a run-out too. And Trevoh Chalobah, who cancelled his Stateside holiday to join the squad after Tino Livramento's injury, but has never got anywhere near the action.

Ivan Toney will hope to start in Miami

Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney have played a combined seven minutes of normal time. Even cult hero Dan Burn has only been on the pitch for 32. This will surely be a match where the England boss gives the players who have waited in the wings a chance of a run-out. Moreover, has there ever been a tournament when so many England players have been carrying injuries? Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Bukayo Saka, James, Rice, O'Reilly and Henderson have all had issues. It is frankly impossible to predict what Tuchel's starting XI will look like, and how motivated they will be.

Who could start for France in third-place play-off?

Didier Deschamps leaves as France boss after this game

Many of these same apply to France too. This will be Didier Deschamps' final match after 14 years as manager. Given that he has won a World Cup and reached two other major finals during that time, I'm not sure he'll be especially bothered by how his final game in a third-place play-off goes. Kylian Mbappe looks likely to start as he chases the Golden Boot, but in France's previous two third-place play-offs (1982 and 1986) captain and talisman Michel Platini was left out, so nothing is for certain.

Kylian Mbappe is likely to start as he chases the Golden Boot