World Cup third-place play-off tips: France vs England predictions and best bets

Football betting tips: World Cup
No bet advised
Kick-off: 22:00 BST, Saturday
TV: BBC One
Live odds, form and stats
All World Cup third-place matches in history
- 2022 — Croatia 2–1 Morocco
- 2018 — Belgium 2–0 England
- 2014 — Netherlands 3–0 Brazil
- 2010 — Germany 3–2 Uruguay
- 2006 — Germany 3–1 Portugal
- 2002 — Turkey 3–2 South Korea
- 1998 — Croatia 2–1 Netherlands
- 1994 — Sweden 4–0 Bulgaria
- 1990 — Italy 2–1 England
- 1986 — France 4–2 Belgium (AET)
- 1982 — Poland 3–2 France
- 1978 — Brazil 2–1 Italy
- 1974 — Poland 1–0 Brazil
- 1970 — West Germany 1–0 Uruguay
- 1966 — Portugal 2–1 Soviet Union
- 1962 — Chile 1–0 Yugoslavia
- 1958 — France 6–3 West Germany
- 1954 — Austria 3–1 Uruguay
- 1938 — Brazil 4–2 Sweden
- 1934 — Germany 3–2 Austria
Thomas Tuchel didn't hold back in his assessment of the World Cup's third-place play-off after England's semi-final defeat by Argentina on Wednesday:
"None of our players and none of the French players want to play this match. They want to play the final. We gave everything to achieve that.
"Everyone plays to win the World Cup, but that’s how it is. We have one less day of recovery than France, but we will do it with professionalism."
Just as he did in his first post-match interview, when he squeezed in mention of altitude, a red card, the heat and excessive travel distances, the England manager also managed to get a good excuse in there.
He was right to point out that all those factors probably contributed to his team running out of steam in the second half against the reigning champions, and he is right again about this match.
After yet another heartbreak we all just want this to be over now don't we? For the players who have just gone through such crushing disappointment to now have to play in the sweltering heat of Miami for a meaningless bronze medal is more than a little unfair.
Who could start for England in third-place play-off?
Where I disagree with Tuchel is that no players want to play this match.
This summer has seen a resurgence in the #FreeKobbieMainoo movement, as while the Manchester United man's wonderful end to the season under Michael Carrick saw him earn a spot in the squad, Tuchel has gone full Ruben Amorim by completely sidelining the midfielder.
In fact, it has actually been up there with the German's most creative tactical feats that he has found a way to keep Mainoo off the pitch despite various challenges and situations where that seemed near impossible, choosing to play anyone else he possibly could.
Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers, Reece James and Nico O'Reilly have all stepped into Mainoo's midfield role instead of the player who aged just 19 started all of England's knockout games en route to the Euro 2024 final.
Dean Henderson and James Trafford would probably like a run-out too. And Trevoh Chalobah, who cancelled his Stateside holiday to join the squad after Tino Livramento's injury, but has never got anywhere near the action.
Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney have played a combined seven minutes of normal time. Even cult hero Dan Burn has only been on the pitch for 32.
This will surely be a match where the England boss gives the players who have waited in the wings a chance of a run-out.
Moreover, has there ever been a tournament when so many England players have been carrying injuries? Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Bukayo Saka, James, Rice, O'Reilly and Henderson have all had issues.
It is frankly impossible to predict what Tuchel's starting XI will look like, and how motivated they will be.
Who could start for France in third-place play-off?
Many of these same apply to France too.
This will be Didier Deschamps' final match after 14 years as manager. Given that he has won a World Cup and reached two other major finals during that time, I'm not sure he'll be especially bothered by how his final game in a third-place play-off goes.
Kylian Mbappe looks likely to start as he chases the Golden Boot, but in France's previous two third-place play-offs (1982 and 1986) captain and talisman Michel Platini was left out, so nothing is for certain.
In any case, Mbappe's price to score anytime is painfully short at a general 4/6 and could be even shorter by kick-off.
If you are really keen to have some skin in the game then wait for team news and potentially back one of the bigger-priced forwards to find the net, or look at the man of the match markets for potential England cult heroes like Burn and Mainoo.
Wild as it may sound both are above 40/1, and should the former score from a set-piece or the latter simply get on the pitch, an award that is voted for by fans on social media could end up being taken by a rogue winner.
Four years ago Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol scored the opening goal against Morocco and scooped this award.
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
Outright previews
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.