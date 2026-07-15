England 1-2 Argentina: Lionel Messi late show breaks Three Lions hearts

After a scrappy and often ill tempered first half Anthony Gordon broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, turning in a superb right-wing cross from Morgan Rogers at the back post following a quick break.

The world champions then immediately forced England back and the Three Lions were unable to regain a foothold, with Thomas Tuchel choosing to make defensive changes by first replacing Gordon with Ezri Konsa and then taking off Declan Rice and Reece James for Dan Burn and Nico O'Reilly.

Ultimately England were punished for giving up the initiative, which allowed Lionel Messi to dictate the match.

First the Argentina captain passed to Enzo Fernandez on the edge of the box, and the Chelsea midfielder duly fired a brilliant strike past Jordan Pickford to equalise.

And in the second minute of stoppage time Messi's inch perfect cross picked out substitute Lautaro Martinez to head home the winner.

Argentina now face Spain in Sunday's final, one win away from becoming the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since 1962.

For England, their wait for major tournament glory will now stretch to at least 62 years.

They will finish their tournament by contesting a third-place play-off with France on Saturday.