World Cup cheat sheet rb

World Cup cheat sheet: Netherlands v USA stats to back

By Tom Carnduff
14:16 · FRI December 02, 2022

After missing out on a 10/1 winner in Costa Rica v Germany by one shot, Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to back in Netherlands v USA.

  • USA 3+ corners
  • Netherlands 20+ booking points
  • USA 10+ total shots

What does the Infogol expected goals (xG) model predict?

USA 3+ corners

There could be a situation in this game - as will be the case throughout the knockout stages - where one team is chasing the game as they aim to find an equaliser.

The USA had at least five corners in all three of their group games, so we can hold some confidence that they can hit three.

Netherlands 20+ booking points

Only Ecuador, Mexico and Saudi Arabia committed more fouls than the Netherlands in the group stage of the competition.

Referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio awarded 59 fouls in his two games at the tournament so far, showing a total of eight yellow cards.

USA 10+ total shots

The USA saw a total of 12 shots in their must-win final group game against Iran.

For the Netherlands, they conceded double figure shots in their games against Ecuador and Senegal, while Qatar managed six despite their poor tournament.

Frenkie de Jong 2+ tackles

Frenkie de Jong has been a standout player for the Netherlands at the World Cup.

The midfielder has had at least two tackles in all three appearances - with a huge total of seven against Ecuador.

Sergino Dest 1+ total shots

Sergino Dest has had a decent tournament so far, contributing in both defence and attack.

The USA right-back has had at least one shot in all three of his games.

Tyler Adams 2+ tackles

Tyler Adams has been the star of this USA team across the past two weeks.

The midfielder and captain of the team had a total of ten tackles in their three group games and should be heavily involved in what will be a competitive midfield battle.

Our best bets for Netherlands v USA
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (02/12/22)

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

