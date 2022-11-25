The first knockout game of the 2022 World Cup sees the Netherlands take on USA. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting a best bet.

We have an interesting clash to open up the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup, with a so far uninspiring Netherlands side taking on an eye-catching US team on Saturday. Both sides are unbeaten in Qatar, but it has to be said that the Americans have looked the better team on the eye-test so far. The Netherlands, managed by Louis van Gaal, were unlikely to be over-expansive at the tournament, with LVG having too much nous to go all out early, so it may be a case that we haven't see the best of Oranje just yet.

They have done enough in attack to deservedly beat Senegal and Qatar, but in the game against Ecuador - a team who play in a similar high-intensity, high-pressing style to the USA - they were comfortably out-played (xG: NED 0.11 - 1.56 ECU). I wouldn't at all be surprised to see the Dutch overrun again by a young and energetic team who are well-coached, so I do give the USA a decent chance at causing an upset. All of the US results were fully deserved throughout the group stage, and while their defence held up well from a chance concession perspective (2.78 non-pen xGA), they will be well tested here. Their high-energy, high-pressing style should see them cause the Netherlands problems, but by the same token, the Dutch have some very press-resistant players, such as Frenkie de Jong, which could see them break the lines easier than other opponents. I think both teams will have some success in forward areas, and with the added gamestate factor should one team take the lead, backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks a solid play at an odds-against. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet This is a bet that has landed in 58% (8/11) of last 16 games since the 2010 World Cup, so using that as a base price suggests that the 11/10 on offer is simply too big.

Score prediction: Netherlands 1-1 USA (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1110 GMT (01/12/22)