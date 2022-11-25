Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Our best bets for Netherlands v USA

Netherlands v USA tips: World Cup 2022 best bets, predictions and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
11:24 · THU December 01, 2022

The first knockout game of the 2022 World Cup sees the Netherlands take on USA. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting a best bet.

Football betting tips: Netherlands v USA

2pts Both Teams to Score at 11/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sky Bet offer World Cup -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-fb?sba_promo=ACQ10G40FB&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B10G40&aff=688

We have an interesting clash to open up the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup, with a so far uninspiring Netherlands side taking on an eye-catching US team on Saturday.

Both sides are unbeaten in Qatar, but it has to be said that the Americans have looked the better team on the eye-test so far.

The Netherlands, managed by Louis van Gaal, were unlikely to be over-expansive at the tournament, with LVG having too much nous to go all out early, so it may be a case that we haven't see the best of Oranje just yet.

Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Netherlands 10/11 | Draw 23/10 | USA 10/3

DELETE CAPTION - USE THIS LINK https://www.sportinglife.com/football

They have done enough in attack to deservedly beat Senegal and Qatar, but in the game against Ecuador - a team who play in a similar high-intensity, high-pressing style to the USA - they were comfortably out-played (xG: NED 0.11 - 1.56 ECU).

I wouldn't at all be surprised to see the Dutch overrun again by a young and energetic team who are well-coached, so I do give the USA a decent chance at causing an upset.

All of the US results were fully deserved throughout the group stage, and while their defence held up well from a chance concession perspective (2.78 non-pen xGA), they will be well tested here.

Their high-energy, high-pressing style should see them cause the Netherlands problems, but by the same token, the Dutch have some very press-resistant players, such as Frenkie de Jong, which could see them break the lines easier than other opponents.

I think both teams will have some success in forward areas, and with the added gamestate factor should one team take the lead, backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks a solid play at an odds-against.

This is a bet that has landed in 58% (8/11) of last 16 games since the 2010 World Cup, so using that as a base price suggests that the 11/10 on offer is simply too big.

Netherlands v USA best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Both Teams to Score at 11/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Score prediction: Netherlands 1-1 USA (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct at 1110 GMT (01/12/22)

World Cup daily best bets blue
ALSO READ: Our best bets for every game on every day of the World Cup

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS