George Gamble picks out six stats to back in the World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco - including a recommended fourfold at 17/4.

France 6+ corners Morocco's opponents have averaged 7.4 corners per game so far this World Cup as they've tried to combat the Atlas Lions' exceptionally organised defence. Les Bleus will likely have to play on the front foot and they're averaging 6.2 corners a game. France are strong down the flanks and they should rack up the corner count.

Olivier Giroud 1+ shot on target France's all-time leading goalscorer was on target once again as he scored the decisive second goal against England. He's had an excellent World Cup and across the four matches he has participated in, he's registered a total of six shots on target. He'll be tasked with firing them in front once again and looks good for at least a shot on target.

Morocco +2 handicap The Atlas Lions have been written off time and time again but continue to defy the odds. They're more than deserving of their place in the semi-finals given the teams they have swept aside and they have conceded just once across their five matches. France, of course, possesses the firepower but Morocco are a brick wall and are unlikely to be dismantled.

Each team 10+ booking points The stakes are extremely high and the World Cup holders are looking to become the first side since Brazil in 1962 to retain the trophy. However, Morocco are the first ever African outfit to reach this stage and emotions will be running high. Both sides are averaging just over a card per game this tournament and the same can be expected here.

France 2+ offsides Morocco's aggressive style and organised backline has seen their five opponents so far flagged offside a total of 14 times, an average of nearly three times per match. The onus is on France to push forward and considering they themselves have been caught offside at least twice in both of their knockout matches, they look well-placed to do so once again.