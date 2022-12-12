France broke English hearts last time out as Olivier Giroud headed his nation into the semi-finals at the expense of the Three Lions. They’re now just two wins away from defending their World Cup crown.

Football betting tips: France v Morocco 2pts Both Teams to Score at 7/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Morocco have been the surprise package of the tournament so far, but they’re fully deserving of their place in the semi-final, the first ever African nation to reach this stage. They’re full of energy and fight but also possess some technically gifted players. Can they do the unthinkable and knock out the current holders?

Les Bleus have relied heavily on their attacking talent to drag them through games and did so once again against England last time out. Boss Didier Deschamps suggested that his side were “lucky” against the Three Lions, but in tournament football, you occasionally need the rub of the green and it looks as though luck could be on the side of the French. Morocco have impressed everyone. They play as a unit and the fact that knocking out Portugal didn’t come as too much of a surprise is testament to how well the Atlas Lions have performed. They’ll be confident considering how solid they have been at the back. They’ve conceded just once all tournament and that remarkably came against Canada, successfully keeping clean sheets against Belgium, Croatia, Spain and Portugal.

Meanwhile, France have actually conceded in every game they have played so far this tournament and they don't boast the best record against African nations, losing three of their last six such matches including a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in the group stages of this competition. Despite their poor form defensively, Les Bleus have been utterly lethal in attack and have scored an impressive 11 goals. They'll find it tough here, but even when France aren't playing well, they more often than not find a way through due to the individual brilliance they have at their disposal. Whatever happens here, Morocco have delivered and made history. It looks quite likely they will concede but they have momentum on their side and with France conceding in 10 of their last outings, including all five matches at this World Cup so far, the Atlas Lions should be able to fashion enough goalscoring opportunities to get themselves on the scoresheet. At 7/5, the value play is on both teams finding a way to hit the back of the net.