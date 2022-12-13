Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to back in Argentina's World Cup semi-final clash with Croatia - including a recommended fourfold at 11/2.
Rodrigo De Paul has enjoyed some good showings in the knockout stages so far, and has excelled in stats like completed passes.
He has contributed with shots though, seeing two against the Netherlands to take his total for the tournament to four.
Mateo Kovacic has been a key figure in the Croatia midfield, averaging 3.0 successful tackles per game.
He's seen at least two tackles in four of his five starts at the tournament.
Nicolas Tagliafico has only started one game so far - the first game against Saudi Arabia - but he should return to the XI following Marcos Acuna's suspension.
In that game, the left-back had two successful tackles, with one coming after joining the game as a substitute against the Netherlands.
The extra-time period against the Netherlands saw Argentina take a huge total of seven corners.
They also took at least four in each of their group games, with nine coming in the games against Poland and Saudi Arabia.
There's not much more to be said on Lionel Messi that we don't know already.
He's had a huge total of 26 shots at the tournament so far, 13 of which have been on target.
Argentina's win over the Netherlands was a contest full of cards - a total of eight were shown their way across normal and extra time.
Referee Daniele Orsato can be viewed as strict - he's shown at least five yellows in each of his two World Cup contests.
Odds correct at 1500 GMT (12/12/22)
