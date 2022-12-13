Sporting Life
World Cup cheat sheet rb

World Cup cheat sheet: Argentina v Croatia stats to back

By Tom Carnduff
16:39 · MON December 12, 2022

Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to back in Argentina's World Cup semi-final clash with Croatia - including a recommended fourfold at 11/2.

  • Rodrigo De Paul 1+ total shots
  • Mateo Kovacic 2+ tackles
  • Nicolas Tagliafico 2+ tackles
  • Argentina 4+ corners

What does the Infogol expected goals (xG) model predict?

Rodrigo De Paul 1+ total shots

Rodrigo De Paul has enjoyed some good showings in the knockout stages so far, and has excelled in stats like completed passes.

He has contributed with shots though, seeing two against the Netherlands to take his total for the tournament to four.

Mateo Kovacic 2+ tackles

Mateo Kovacic has been a key figure in the Croatia midfield, averaging 3.0 successful tackles per game.

He's seen at least two tackles in four of his five starts at the tournament.

Nicolas Tagliafico 2+ tackles

Nicolas Tagliafico has only started one game so far - the first game against Saudi Arabia - but he should return to the XI following Marcos Acuna's suspension.

In that game, the left-back had two successful tackles, with one coming after joining the game as a substitute against the Netherlands.

Argentina 4+ corners

The extra-time period against the Netherlands saw Argentina take a huge total of seven corners.

They also took at least four in each of their group games, with nine coming in the games against Poland and Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi 2+ shots on target

There's not much more to be said on Lionel Messi that we don't know already.

He's had a huge total of 26 shots at the tournament so far, 13 of which have been on target.

30+ booking points

Argentina's win over the Netherlands was a contest full of cards - a total of eight were shown their way across normal and extra time.

Referee Daniele Orsato can be viewed as strict - he's shown at least five yellows in each of his two World Cup contests.

Our preview of Argentina v Croatia with best bets

Odds correct at 1500 GMT (12/12/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

