Argentina take on Croatia in the first 2022 World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, and George Gamble previews the game, selecting his best bet.

Football betting tips: Argentina v Croatia

Fresh off the back of arguably the most entertaining match in this tournament, Argentina will get their semi-final underway and will hope they can secure the first available spot in the final by being the first team to hand Croatia a defeat. The Vatreni have won just once in normal time so far this tournament, a 4-1 win against Canada, and after defying the odds to knockout favourites Brazil, they’ll be keen to put another South American side on an early flight home. Argentina have become many people’s second side given it’s Lionel Messi’s last chance at World Cup glory with his nation and they showed they’re up for the challenge after overcoming an extremely stubborn Netherlands outfit. There were a number of subplots to that quarter-final clash but ultimately, La Albiceleste were able to qualify on penalties. It was a compelling clash but referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz arguably took the spotlight as he awarded a colossal 13 yellow cards in total.

Croatia edged a penalty shootout of their own which saw them knockout Brazil and it cemented the fact that this Croatia side are not to be underestimated. They have grown accustomed to managing games of this magnitude and the midfield trio of Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, and Luka Modric boast a perfect blend of physicality and technical ability. This should be yet another fiery contest given the prize on offer for the side that can clinch the victory. Teams’ foul counts tend to go up when they face Argentina and sides that have played Lionel Scaloni’s men this tournament have recorded an average of around 18 fouls per match. Croatia will approach this match in a similar manner to the one against Brazil, but Argentina look more determined and they should see the lion's share of possession. They’ll look for any advantage they can and as impressed as I have been with Croatia, their game plan of containing could be a dangerous one and a scrappy match with a lot of fouls looks likely. Referee Daniele Orsato has already overseen one Argentina match at this World Cup (the 2-0 win over Mexico) and in that clash, Mexico committed 19 fouls and won the card count 4-1. I’m expecting a similar outcome here and there’s some notable difference between the prices. CLICK HERE to back Croatia to collect most booking points with Sky Bet Sky Bet has Zlatko Dalić’s side to collect most cards at evens, however, we can get 11/10 with Betfair and so CROATIA TO RECEIVE MOST CARDS inside 90 minutes makes plenty of appeal.

Argentina v Croatia best bets and score prediction 2pts Croatia to collect the most cards at 11/10 (Betfair) Score prediction: Argentina 1-0 Croatia (Sky Bet odds: 9/2) Odds correct at 1430 GMT (12/12/22)