Monday night brings a big World Cup clash between USA and Wales, and so we pick out six stats to back in the game.

Brendan Aaaronson 2+ shots The Leeds United winger has been in great form under manager and USA compatriot Jesse Marsch. He'll be looking to make his mark here and has registered at least two shots in five of his last seven matches for the Yorkshire outfit.

Tyler Adams 2+ tackles Another USA International who plies his trade at Leeds United and he will be right up for this one. He's been crucial for Leeds United this season and his ability to stop opponents' attacks by making crucial challenges. He's made 23 tackles across his last six games alone and he should be able to make at least two here.

Christian Pulisic 1+ shot on target Captain America will be looking to make a positive start to this World Cup campaign. He is on the fringes at Chelsea but always looks a threat and he has had 33 goal involvements in 52 appearances for his country. The US will be looking to him for the goals and he should be able to manage at least one shot on target.

Kieffer Moore 1+ tackles The Bournemouth forward has been in excellent form lately and has scored three goals across his last three games. However, he acts as the first line of defence and has successfully made at least one tackle in four of his last seven matches, including three against Tottenham Hotspur. He'll be tasked with pressing the USA back line and make a tackle here.

Wales 20+ booking points Just four of USA's last 17 opponents have not received a single card and Wales will have many periods where they are under the cosh. Robert Page's side have received 14 cards across their last six outings and they look primed to receive more cards from referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim's book.

Under 2.5 goals Neither of these two teams are exactly prolific in front of goal. Throw in the fact that the humidity level is expected to be around 75% and the unders look extremely likely. Four of the USA's last five fixtures have produced fewer than three goals, with only their match against minnows Grenada producing over three, and another tight clash can be expected.

Odds correct at 1130 GMT (21/11/22)