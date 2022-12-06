Morocco take on Spain in the round of 16 and George Gamble picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet.

Morocco 20+ booking points CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Morocco have picked up at least one booking in two of their three games thus far but across those matches, they have committed a massive 44 fouls in total. Each of Spain’s three opponents have received at least two cards and this could be a feisty encounter. Morocco should pick up a couple of bookings here.

Alvaro Morata 1+ shot on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip The Atlético Madrid forward has been impressive having slotted in all three of Spain’s World Cup matches so far, despite playing just 127 minutes. He could be rewarded with a start here but even if he doesn’t, he’s hit a shot on target in both matches which he has come off the bench.

Hakim Ziyech 3+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip The Chelsea wide man is mainly known for his exquisite passing range and his ability to cut in on his left foot, but his defensive contribution deserves recognition having won eight tackles in his nation's three World Cup matches, including three in each of the previous two. He will be required to win back possession as quickly as possible and looks good for a few tackles once again.

Morocco 3+ offsides CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Opponents have consistently struggled to break through the Spanish lines and get in behind without forcing the linesman to raise his flag. In three games so far, linesmen have raised their flag on 14 occasions in favour of Spain and Morocco have already been caught offside seven times themselves.

Sofiane Boufal 1+ offsides CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip We mentioned that offsides look likely. In order to get through this Spanish defence and create goal scoring opportunities, Morocco will look to the flanks. Sofiane Boufal likes to stay wide, stretch the play and drive into space, but it seems quite likely that the line Spain will hold will catch him out at least once.

Spain 5+ corners CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Morocco have lost the corner count in all three games. Their opponents have collectively hit 20 corners, an average of 6.66 per match and with Spain set to dominate the majority of this encounter and keeping Morocco penned inside their own half, another high corner count looks possible. Luis Enrique’s men have hit at least five corners in two of their three matches and can do so again.

Odds correct at 1325 GMT (05/12/22)