Tom Carnduff had six winners from six in France's last game, and he picks out stats to back for their clash with Denmark on Saturday.

Antoine Griezmann 1+ shots on target Antoine Griezmann had a total of three shots against Australia, with one of those on target. We can expect to see him lining up as the supporting attacking midfielder behind Olivier Giroud again, and he will have opportunities to strike.

Ibrahima Konate 1+ total shots France's total of eight corners gave their centre-backs opportunities to strike. Ibrahima Konate finished the Australia game with a total of two shots, one of which was on target.

Aurelien Tchouameni 2+ tackles Only midfield partner Adrien Rabiot had more tackles than Aurelien Tchouameni (4) in France's draw with Australia. He's been averaging 2.3 tackles per La Liga game with Real Madrid and should be heavily involved in this category again here.

Joachim Andersen 2+ tackles Joachim Andersen finished with a total of three tackles as Denmark drew 0-0 with Tunisia in their first game of the tournament. The defender should be in for a busy game given the strength of this France attacking line.

Kylian Mbappe to score anytime Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show in France's first game of the tournament, doing everything but score. The Denmark defence will have issues containing him - there were seven shots for the forward against Australia.

France 5+ corners France are expected to be on the front foot in this contest, and they had a total of eight corners last time out. Les Bleus had a huge total of 13 across their two Nations League contests with Denmark in the last edition of that tournament.