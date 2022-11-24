When Lucas Hernandez slipped, allowing Mathew Leckie to breeze past and pick out Craig Goodwin who slotted into the French net inside 10 minutes, it looked like Didier Deschamps were in trouble of falling foul to a World Cup trend.

In the last three tournaments, the defending champions have all exited in the group stage with a whimper.

Most recently, in 2018, Germany could only muster three points as Sweden and Mexico prevailed in their group.

In 2010, the then current holders Italy exited the competition without winning a game in a group consisting of Paraguay, New Zealand and Slovakia and four years later, Spain’s era of international domination came to an end as they followed suit.

So when Australia’s Goodwin wheeled away on Tuesday evening, it left people wondering had another nation followed suit?

Les Blues went through the gears though, goals from Adrien Rabiot, Kylian Mbappe and a brace from Oliver Giroud ensured they cruised to victory.

The durability of France's midfield in the absence of N’golo Kante and Paul Pogba was barely put to test though against an ultimately abject Socceroo's side.

Graham Arnold’s engine room consisted of ex-terrier Aaron Mooy, Middlesbrough’s Riley McGree and Jackson Irvine currently plying his trade in the German second tier.

No doubt, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni and co will come under much more scrutiny against Denmark, whose midfield boasts a blend of grit, guile and technique.