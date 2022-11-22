2pts Brazil to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 13/10 (Betway, Coral)

Serbia do warrant respect, boasting some excellent players in forward areas, but that strength is coming up against the main strength of the South Americans - their defence.

After what happened to their bitter rivals Argentina on Tuesday, it seems highly unlikely we see any complacency from Brazil here, so I fully expect them to get off to a positive start in Qatar.

Pre-tournament favourites Brazil get their campaign underway on Thursday evening, hosting a dangerous looking Serbia side.

Selecao conceded just five goals in 17 World Cup qualifying matches, allowing an average of just 0.44 xGA per game across that span.

Those figures are simply mind-bogglingly good.

So, I expect Brazil to be able to keep Serbia's attack quiet, though the same cannot be said the other way around.

Serbia's backline is the weakest part of their team, and we can expect them to struggle to contain a fluid and hugely talented Brazil front line.

Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Raphinha, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli... the list goes on.

A BRAZIL WIN is confidently selected here then, as they will prove too strong in attack for the Serbs, but adding UNDER 3.5 GOALS boosts the price nicely.

Serbia are a good team, and will keep this game competitive, and by taking the win and under 3.5 we get the 1-0, 2-0, 2-1 and 3-0 Brazil wins onside, which I see as the most likely scorelines here.