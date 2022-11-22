Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Our preview of Brazil v Serbia with best bets

Brazil v Serbia tips: World Cup 2022 best bets, predictions and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
14:50 · TUE November 22, 2022

Football betting tips: Brazil v Serbia

2pts Brazil to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 13/10 (Betway, Coral)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sky Bet offer World Cup -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-fb?sba_promo=ACQ10G40FB&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B10G40&aff=688

Pre-tournament favourites Brazil get their campaign underway on Thursday evening, hosting a dangerous looking Serbia side.

After what happened to their bitter rivals Argentina on Tuesday, it seems highly unlikely we see any complacency from Brazil here, so I fully expect them to get off to a positive start in Qatar.

Serbia do warrant respect, boasting some excellent players in forward areas, but that strength is coming up against the main strength of the South Americans - their defence.

Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: BBC One

Brazil 4/9 | Draw 7/2 | Serbia 6/1

DELETE CAPTION World Cup cross-sell image - use link https://www.sportinglife.com/football

Selecao conceded just five goals in 17 World Cup qualifying matches, allowing an average of just 0.44 xGA per game across that span.

Those figures are simply mind-bogglingly good.

So, I expect Brazil to be able to keep Serbia's attack quiet, though the same cannot be said the other way around.

Serbia's backline is the weakest part of their team, and we can expect them to struggle to contain a fluid and hugely talented Brazil front line.

Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Raphinha, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli... the list goes on.

A BRAZIL WIN is confidently selected here then, as they will prove too strong in attack for the Serbs, but adding UNDER 3.5 GOALS boosts the price nicely.

Serbia are a good team, and will keep this game competitive, and by taking the win and under 3.5 we get the 1-0, 2-0, 2-1 and 3-0 Brazil wins onside, which I see as the most likely scorelines here.

Brazil v Serbia best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Brazil to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 13/10 (Betway, Coral)

Score prediction: Brazil 2-0 Serbia (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Odds correct 1450 (22/11/22)

World Cup daily best bets blue
ALSO READ: Our best bets for every game on every day of the World Cup

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS