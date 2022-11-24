Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
World Cup cheat sheet br

World Cup cheat sheet and stats for Brazil v Serbia

By Tom Carnduff
10:23 · WED November 23, 2022

After six winners from six in France v Australia, Tom Carnduff picks out his stats to back as Brazil take on Serbia.

  • Brazil to score 2+ goals
  • Filip Kostic 2+ tackles
  • Brazil 5+ corners
  • Brazil 15+ total shots

BACK OUR 17/4 BUILDABET WITH SKY BET

Sky Bet offer World Cup -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-fb?sba_promo=ACQ10G40FB&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B10G40&aff=688

What does the Infogol expected goals (xG) model predict?

Brazil to score 2+ goals

Brazil are the tournament favourites and boast an incredibly strong attack that could well fire them to glory.

Serbia are a good team, and they will hold confidence of wins of Cameroon and Switzerland, but they could well end up being a little too brave here and playing into Brazil's hands.

Filip Kostic 2+ tackles

It's likely to be a LWB role for Filip Kostic, who is set for a busy night trying to keep the Brazilian wingers as quiet as possible.

The Juventus man had three tackles in their final Nations League game against Norway, and he can contribute with a couple here.

Brazil 5+ corners

Brazil's talented wingers play a part in this, and we expect them to see the majority of both possession and the chances in this contest.

Serbia conceded nine corners against Norway in their last competitive fixture, while Brazil hit this line last time out.

World Cup daily best bets blue

Brazil 15+ total shots

Brazil have achieved this in each of their last seven contests (both competitive and friendly) and will hold confidence of doing so again on Thursday night.

Three of Serbia's last four Nations League games saw the opposition hit double figures for shots, although we have to factor in the difference in level of opposition to this.

Neymar 2+ shots on target

Neymar is going to be the main man for Brazil in attack. He has scored 15 goals across 20 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season.

The forward is averaging 1.2 shots on target per game in Ligue 1, while he has also found the net four times across his last four appearances for A Seleção.

Dusan Vlahovic 1+ shots on target

While Brazil are expected to win, Serbia should have some chances and Dusan Vlahovic will be eager to find the back of the net on the biggest stage of them all.

The Juventus striker is averaging 1.2 shots on target per Serie A game this season, while he has scored nine goals in 17 appearances for his country.

Our preview of Brazil v Serbia with best bets

Odds correct at 1000 GMT (23/11/22)

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS