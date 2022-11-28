After two rounds of fixtures in the group stage of a winter World Cup, Liam Kelly has punting pointers gleaned for the final set of fixtures.
Antonee ‘Jedi’ Robinson has previously been described as USA’s superpower by head coach Gregg Berhalter, labelled as such due of the emphasis put on him to arrive in the penalty box and provide assists and goals.
Indeed, the USMNT left-back finished the 1-1 Wales draw with more final third passes than any other player in the game (23), consistently positioned high up the pitch.
Although Robinson was understandably asked to be slightly more defensive against England, the Fulham left-back still managed to be very enterprising, and the match-up with Iran should offer him yet more space to attack.
Iran have been happy to usher teams wide in their opening two fixtures, which might make it difficult for Robinson to be a direct goal threat.
In that case, backing the American to record an assist makes appeal.
