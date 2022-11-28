Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
USA's Antonee Robinson

World Cup 2022: Things we learned from matchday two

By Liam Kelly
16:09 · MON November 28, 2022

After two rounds of fixtures in the group stage of a winter World Cup, Liam Kelly has punting pointers gleaned for the final set of fixtures.

  • More punting pointers will follow when markets form...
Sky Bet offer World Cup -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-fb?sba_promo=ACQ10G40FB&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B10G40&aff=688

Jedi a force for USA

Antonee ‘Jedi’ Robinson has previously been described as USA’s superpower by head coach Gregg Berhalter, labelled as such due of the emphasis put on him to arrive in the penalty box and provide assists and goals.

Indeed, the USMNT left-back finished the 1-1 Wales draw with more final third passes than any other player in the game (23), consistently positioned high up the pitch.

Although Robinson was understandably asked to be slightly more defensive against England, the Fulham left-back still managed to be very enterprising, and the match-up with Iran should offer him yet more space to attack.

Iran have been happy to usher teams wide in their opening two fixtures, which might make it difficult for Robinson to be a direct goal threat.

In that case, backing the American to record an assist makes appeal.

  • More punting pointers will follow when markets form...
World Cup daily best bets blue
ALSO READ: Sporting Life's daily World Cup best bets

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS