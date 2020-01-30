Bruno Fernandes joins Manchester United: Watch his best goals and assists for Sporting

Bruno Fernandes with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Bruno Fernandes with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
January 30, 2020

Manchester United have completed the signing of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The Premier League club announced on Thursday the 25-year-old had signed a five-and-a-half year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further 12-month extension, in a deal worth an initial £46.6million.

The long-anticipated deal was finalised after Fernandes, who has 19 international caps, agreed personal terms and passed a medical.

A deal had reportedly been close a fortnight ago but stalled as the clubs struggled to agree a fee. It was not until this week that a breakthrough was made in negotiations and by Wednesday United finally reached agreement with Sporting for their top January target.

Fernandes, a goal-scoring attacking midfielder, could go straight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad for Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolves, with Nemanja Matic out through suspension.

Watch his best moments in a Sporting shirt

Bruno Fernandes | Goals and assists

Fernandes: Manchester United 'feels incredible'

Fernandes told the club's website, www.manutd.com: "My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

"For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible. I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

"A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can't wait to start to repay that on the pitch."

Solskjaer was pleased to finally complete the deal.

The Norwegian said: "We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team.

"Most importantly he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see.

"Bruno's goals and assists stats speak for themselves. He will be a fantastic addition to our team and he will help us push on in the second part of the season."

Premier League and EFL football gossip and transfer rumours1

Paper Talk: Juve eye van Dijk

A £150m Juventus move for Virgil van Dijk and a huge summer rebuild at Manchester City are just two of the stories on today's back pages.

Last updated 5h
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game2

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's Premier League Sunday preview package and free tips3

Sunday's Premier League tips

Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.

Last updated 6h
Willy Caballero started for Chelsea in their draw with Leicester4

Lampard explains keeper decision

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insisted it was the right time to drop goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Last updated 3h
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola5

Pep: No CL would make me a failure

Pep Guardiola claims he will be regarded as a failure at Manchester City if he does not win the Champions League.

Last updated 4h

Sporting Life's Premier League Sunday preview package and free tips

Sunday's Premier League tips

Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.

Last updated 6h
