Manchester United transfer news: Which striker will they sign before the end of the January transfer window?

Manchester United could bring in a striker before the conclusion of the January transfer window on Friday.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to rule out the possibility of the club signing a striker when speaking to the media following their win over Manchester City on Wednesday night.
Premier League clubs have until 23:00 GMT on Friday to complete deals for permanent or loan signings.
They have already agreed a deal with Sporting to sign Bruno Fernandes as their long-running pursuit of the Portugal midfielder nears a conclusion.
United confirmed a deal was in place, subject to a medical and personal terms, a day after making a significant breakthrough in talks with Sporting over a fee for the 25-year-old, who is Solskjaer's number one target in the January window.
When asked about the chances of a loan striker coming in before the weekend, the United boss remained neutral.
"I'm not sure," he told a press conference.
"I know that we need more goals. If we get Bruno over the line, we've got a boy there who is going to score and create.
"So, let's talk on Friday."
What type of striker do United want?
Solskjaer made no secret of his desire for United to score more goals when speaking to the media on Wednesday night.
He outlined what he is looking for in front of goal, stating that United need someone who will 'break their nose or toe' to find the net.
"I think everyone who is watching us can see what we're trying to do," he said.
"We'll get there, we'll add players. The culture here, the character, the attitude. Today the quality wasn't great, sometimes that happens.
"We need more goalscorers, we need more goals, that’s a definite. We need someone who will break their nose to score a goal, or their toe.
"It doesn’t have to be the nice ones. We know that. We’re challenging them, I need to challenge them more, because we can’t just score nice goals."
Odion Ighalo
Sky Bet odds: 7/4
The former Watford man Odion Ighalo has been linked with a move to Old Trafford on a short-term basis.
The 30-year-old is currently in the Chinese Super League with Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, where he scored ten goals in 17 games during the 2019 season.
It's been reported that Ighalo could join United on-loan for the remainder of the campaign as he acts as cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.
The Chinese Super League has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and it has been said that Ighalo is heading back to Europe as he aims to secure a move elsewhere before the deadline.
He scored 18 goals for Watford during the 2015/16 season - 16 of which came in the Premier League.
Wages could be an issue for United given the fact that Ighalo reportedly signed a £190k-a-week deal when he moved to China.
Edinson Cavani
Sky Bet odds: 12/1
PSG sporting director Leonardo recently revealed that striker Edinson Cavani has handed in a transfer request.
The Uruguayan forward's contract expires in the summer but Cavani would prefer to leave during the January transfer window.
The 32-year-old joined the French champions from Italian club Napoli for a £55m fee in 2013 and has scored 198 goals in 293 appearances.
Solskjaer's men are in real danger of missing out on a Champions League spot once again though and will understand the importance of the next 14 Premier League games.
They also have the possibility of winning the Europa League, alongside potential FA Cup success, so there are trophies still available to them in the latter part of the current campaign.
A cheap deal for Cavani could provide appeal, although Ed Woodward's record with transfers suggests that this one might not get done before the conclusion of the window.
Dries Mertens
Sky Bet odds: 25/1
The Napoli man is reportedly closing on a move to Chelsea with a £5m fee mentioned given the fact his contract expires in the summer.
Mertens' ability to play across the front three positions will be more than useful for Chelsea, although it's likely that he'd be used in the striker role.
The 32-year-old is currently experiencing injury problems but at a price of £5m, it's a no-brainer for any Premier League club.
It could be fair to say that United's approach in their hunt for a striker has been reactive as opposed to proactive, a method that would need to be deployed here to bring Mertens in.
He's scored nine goals and assisted a further four in 22 appearances across all competitions this season.
Odds correct at 1320 GMT (30/01/20)