January transfer window: The deals backed to happen before the deadline

The January transfer window is about to slam shut with Premier League and Sky Bet EFL clubs having just over 24 hours left to complete deals.
We've already seen some big moves happen. Manchester United agreed a deal for their top target Bruno Fernandes while Tottenham bolstered their midfield with the addition of Gedson Fernandes from Benfica and Steven Bergwijn from PSV. Liverpool have also been active as they welcomed Takumi Minamino.
On the continent, Erling Braut Haaland caught the headlines as the superstar made a £19.2m switch from Red Bull Salzburg to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund - where he has scored five goals in his first two games.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to AC Milan from LA Galaxy and Juventus splashed out £29.7m on Atalanta's Dejan Kulusevski.
But what deals could we see on deadline day? Using odds from Sky Bet, Tom Carnduff looks at some of the deals that have been backed to happen.
Edinson Cavani to Atletico Madrid
Sky Bet odds: 1/4
PSG sporting director Leonardo recently revealed that striker Edinson Cavani has handed in a transfer request.
The Uruguayan forward's contract expires in the summer but Cavani would prefer to leave during the January transfer window.
The 32-year-old joined the French champions from Italian club Napoli for a £55m fee in 2013 and has scored 198 goals in 293 appearances.
The Spanish side spent big in the summer as they replaced Antoine Griezmann, who departed for Barcelona, with Portuguese wonderkid Joao Felix.
They also have Alvaro Morata in their ranks alongside Diego Costa - although the former Chelsea man is currently sidelined through injury.
Despite those options, goalscoring has been an issue for Diego Simeone's men with Morata leading the charts with nine. Below that is Felix on four with Angel Correa sitting on three.
Only Bilbao have scored fewer goals out of LaLiga's current top 13 teams, and with a Champions League meeting against Liverpool coming up, they will be eager to add more firepower to their ranks before the window closes.
Dries Mertens to Chelsea
Sky Bet odds: 10/11
The Napoli man is reportedly closing on a move to Chelsea with a £5m fee mentioned given the fact his contract expires in the summer.
Mertens' ability to play across the front three positions will be more than useful for Chelsea, although it's likely that he'd be used in the striker role.
The 32-year-old is currently experiencing injury problems but at a price of £5m, it's a no-brainer for any Premier League club.
Frank Lampard is said to be frustrated with the lack of incomings in the January window - particularly in the attacking positions.
The arrival of Mertens, though, gives them additional quality at the top-end of the pitch. He's scored nine goals and assisted a further four in 22 appearances across all competitions this season.
Matty Cash to West Ham
Sky Bet odds: 2/1
West Ham have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest's Matty Cash, with news emerging last week that they had bid £10m for the defender.
The 22-year-old has found himself utilised primarily as a right-back throughout the 2019/20 campaign but has experience playing in the right midfield role.
He boasts a high number of successful tackles and clearances per game while his interceptions stand at a better rate than one per match, demonstrating his ability to read an attack coming against them.
Tackling could be pointed to as the stand-out strength in defence but his all-round defensive contribution has helped to establish him as one of the first names on Sabri Lamouchi's team sheet.
Given his history playing further up the pitch, Cash brings a real attacking threat alongside a feeling of defensive solidity.
A significant area of strength is his ability to dribble and take players on. His successful dribbles rate throughout the season currently stands at 62% which puts him among the top-performing regular defenders in this category when you factor in the number attempted.
Odion Ighalo to Manchester United
Sky Bet odds: 2/1
Former Watford man Odion Ighalo has been linked with a move to Old Trafford on a short-term basis.
The 30-year-old is currently in the Chinese Super League with Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, where he scored ten goals in 17 games during the 2019 season.
It's been reported that Ighalo could join United on-loan for the remainder of the campaign as he acts as cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.
The Chinese Super League has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and it has been said that Ighalo is heading back to Europe as he aims to secure a move elsewhere before the deadline.
He scored 18 goals for Watford during the 2015/16 season - 16 of which came in the Premier League.
Wages could be an issue for United given the fact that Ighalo reportedly signed a £190k-a-week deal when he moved to China.
Jarrod Bowen to Crystal Palace
Sky Bet odds: 1/5
A number of clubs have been linked with Hull star Jarrod Bowen this month and Crystal Palace have reportedly agreed a deal for the forward.
Hull boss Grant McCann confirmed on Thursday that there had been no bids in for Bowen.
"Jarrod trained this morning and I’ve not had any bids my way," he told the media.
Since then though, Sky Sports report that Palace will pay £16m plus add-ons to bring the 23-year-old to Selhurst Park.
Bowen has continued to go from strength-to-strength in the Sky Bet Championship, scoring 16 goals and assisting a further six in 29 appearances this season.
Olivier Giroud to Lazio
Sky Bet odds: 6/4
Frank Lampard said at the beginning of the window that Olivier Giroud would be allowed to leave the club.
"There's no update on Ollie, but I've spoken with him," he stated.
"If the conditions are that it's something he really wants to do and it works for the club, for me and the squad then it's something that could happen.
"But only when all of those bases are covered. So we'll see if we're there."
Lazio has been backed as his next destination with the Serie A side reportedly on the lookout for a new striker.
The 33-year-old has scored one goal in seven appearances this season. That came in the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Liverpool.
Odds correct at 1430 GMT (30/01/20)