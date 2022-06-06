Sporting Life
Nikita Parris (left) and Leah Williamson will play a key role for England at the Women's Euros
Nikita Parris (left) and Leah Williamson will play a key role for England at the Women's Euros

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 guide: All you need to know for Women's European Championship

By Sporting Life
12:29 · WED June 08, 2022

We have all you need to know for the Women's Euros which take place in England this summer, including every fixture, venue, TV information and the latest odds.

When and where are the Women's Euros taking place?

The Women's European Championship runs from July 6-31 in eight host towns and cities, and 10 different stadiums, across England.

The opening match between England and Austria will be staged at Old Trafford, with the final taking place at Wembley.

Host towns/cities: Brighton & Hove, Leigh, London (Brentford and Wembley), Manchester (Academy Stadium and Old Trafford), Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield (Bramall Lane), Southampton.

How many teams take part and what is the format?

The format sees 16 teams divided into four groups of four.

The top two go through to the quarter-finals, where it becomes straight knockout.

Who is in which Women's Euros group?

  • Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland
    Venues: Old Trafford, Southampton, Brighton
  • Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland
    Venues: Milton Keynes, Brentford
  • Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Portugal
    Venues: Leigh, Sheffield (Bramall Lane)
  • Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland
    Venues: Manchester (Academy Stadium), Rotherham

Who are the current holders?

Hosts the Netherlands won the last Euros in 2017, led by current England head coach Sarina Wiegman.

The now-Lionesses boss led her side to a 3-0 victory over England in the semi-finals before defeating Denmark 4-2 in the final.

Who is favourite to win the Women's Euros?

Spain are the favourites to lift the Women's European Championship trophy at Wembley on July 31, with England not far behind.

France, the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden are also heavily fancied.

Women's Euro Championship Winner 2022 odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Spain - 7/2
  • England - 4/1
  • France - 5/1
  • Netherlands - 5/1
  • Germany - 7/1
  • Sweden - 7/1
  • Norway - 14/1
  • Denmark - 28/1
  • Italy - 28/1
  • Switzerland - 50/1

Odds correct at 11:45 BST (06/06/22)

Women's Euros fixtures: Full schedule

Group stage:

Wednesday 6 July
Group A: England v Austria (20:00, Old Trafford)

Thursday 7 July
Group A: Norway v Northern Ireland (20:00, Southampton)

Friday 8 July
﻿Group B: Spain v Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany v Denmark (20:00, Brentford)

Saturday 9 July
Group C: Portugal v Switzerland (17:00, Leigh)
Group C: Netherlands v Sweden (20:00, Sheffield)

Sunday 10 July
Group D: Belgium v Iceland (17:00, Manchester)
Group D: France v Italy (20:00, Rotherham)

Monday 11 July
Group A: Austria v Northern Ireland (17:00, Southampton)
Group A: England v Norway (20:00, Brighton)

Tuesday 12 July
Group B: Denmark v Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany v Spain (20:00, Brentford)

Wednesday 13 July
Group C: Sweden v Switzerland (17:00, Sheffield)
Group C: Netherlands v Portugal (20:00, Leigh)

Thursday 14 July
Group D: Italy v Iceland (17:00, Manchester)
Group D: France v Belgium (20:00, Rotherham)

Friday 15 July
Group A: Northern Ireland v England (20:00, Southampton)
Group A: Austria v Norway (20:00, Brighton)

Saturday 16 July
Group B: Finland v Germany (20:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Denmark v Spain (20:00, Brentford)

Sunday 17 July
Group C: Switzerland v Netherlands (17:00, Sheffield)
Group C: Sweden v Portugal (17:00, Leigh)

Monday 18 July
Group D: Iceland v France (20:00, Rotherham)
Group D: Italy v Belgium (20:00, Manchester)

Knockout phase

Wednesday 20 July
QF1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B (20:00, Brighton)

Thursday 21 July
QF2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A (20:00, Brentford)

Friday 22 July
QF3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D (20:00, Leigh)

Saturday 23 July
QF4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C (20:00, Rotherham)

Tuesday 26 July
SF1: Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 (20:00, Sheffield)

Wednesday 27 July
SF2: Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 (20:00, Milton Keynes)

Sunday 31 July
Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (17:00, Wembley)

All kick-off times BST

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

