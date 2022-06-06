When and where are the Women's Euros taking place?

The Women's European Championship runs from July 6-31 in eight host towns and cities, and 10 different stadiums, across England.

The opening match between England and Austria will be staged at Old Trafford, with the final taking place at Wembley.

Host towns/cities: Brighton & Hove, Leigh, London (Brentford and Wembley), Manchester (Academy Stadium and Old Trafford), Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield (Bramall Lane), Southampton.