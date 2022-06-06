We have all you need to know for the Women's Euros which take place in England this summer, including every fixture, venue, TV information and the latest odds.
The Women's European Championship runs from July 6-31 in eight host towns and cities, and 10 different stadiums, across England.
The opening match between England and Austria will be staged at Old Trafford, with the final taking place at Wembley.
Host towns/cities: Brighton & Hove, Leigh, London (Brentford and Wembley), Manchester (Academy Stadium and Old Trafford), Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield (Bramall Lane), Southampton.
The format sees 16 teams divided into four groups of four.
The top two go through to the quarter-finals, where it becomes straight knockout.
Hosts the Netherlands won the last Euros in 2017, led by current England head coach Sarina Wiegman.
The now-Lionesses boss led her side to a 3-0 victory over England in the semi-finals before defeating Denmark 4-2 in the final.
Spain are the favourites to lift the Women's European Championship trophy at Wembley on July 31, with England not far behind.
France, the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden are also heavily fancied.
Odds correct at 11:45 BST (06/06/22)
Wednesday 6 July
Group A: England v Austria (20:00, Old Trafford)
Thursday 7 July
Group A: Norway v Northern Ireland (20:00, Southampton)
Friday 8 July
Group B: Spain v Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany v Denmark (20:00, Brentford)
Saturday 9 July
Group C: Portugal v Switzerland (17:00, Leigh)
Group C: Netherlands v Sweden (20:00, Sheffield)
Sunday 10 July
Group D: Belgium v Iceland (17:00, Manchester)
Group D: France v Italy (20:00, Rotherham)
Monday 11 July
Group A: Austria v Northern Ireland (17:00, Southampton)
Group A: England v Norway (20:00, Brighton)
Tuesday 12 July
Group B: Denmark v Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany v Spain (20:00, Brentford)
Wednesday 13 July
Group C: Sweden v Switzerland (17:00, Sheffield)
Group C: Netherlands v Portugal (20:00, Leigh)
Thursday 14 July
Group D: Italy v Iceland (17:00, Manchester)
Group D: France v Belgium (20:00, Rotherham)
Friday 15 July
Group A: Northern Ireland v England (20:00, Southampton)
Group A: Austria v Norway (20:00, Brighton)
Saturday 16 July
Group B: Finland v Germany (20:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Denmark v Spain (20:00, Brentford)
Sunday 17 July
Group C: Switzerland v Netherlands (17:00, Sheffield)
Group C: Sweden v Portugal (17:00, Leigh)
Monday 18 July
Group D: Iceland v France (20:00, Rotherham)
Group D: Italy v Belgium (20:00, Manchester)
Wednesday 20 July
QF1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B (20:00, Brighton)
Thursday 21 July
QF2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A (20:00, Brentford)
Friday 22 July
QF3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D (20:00, Leigh)
Saturday 23 July
QF4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C (20:00, Rotherham)
Tuesday 26 July
SF1: Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 (20:00, Sheffield)
Wednesday 27 July
SF2: Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 (20:00, Milton Keynes)
Sunday 31 July
Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (17:00, Wembley)
All kick-off times BST
