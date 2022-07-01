Hosts England are the headliners in Group A of the Women's Euros, but who will they face? Sophie Lawson takes you through the four teams in the group, highlighting points of interest.

England Coach: Sarina Wiegman

Key player: Leah Williamson

Best Euros result: runner-up (1984, 2009)

FIFA ranking: 8 There is already a good buzz around the host nation this Euros. While it would be easy enough to look at the Lionesses' recent history of three successive last four appearances in their last three major tournament outings, it's the quality of player at Sarina Wiegman's fingertips that have most talking. Unlike her predecessors Phil Neville and Mark Sampson, Wiegman isn't trying to reinvent the wheel with England but has rather managed to implement her transitional style on the group of players she's inherited. Boosted by some of the young hotshots coming through like Lauren Hemp, Ella Toone and Alessia Russo, it's the stability that the Dutchwoman has found with utilising Leah Williamson in the double-pivot with Kiera Walsh that has given the whole team the best chance to shine.

With Alex Greenwood anchoring the defence and seeking out her teammates with her inch-perfect left-footed delivery, Williamson dictating the tempo from midfield - the captain given that extra little room to roam - and Hemp carving defenders up on the left flank, there is a reliability in each third for the Lionesses. Claiming bronze at the 2015 World Cup, England have made themselves a permanent semi-final fixture but the nation, regardless of their manger, is yet to recreate that success or go even further. Set to be buoyed on by swelling crowds this July, the question for England is will they rise to the occasion as the Dutch did in 2017 or will the pressure tell? Yet to be beaten in the Wiegman era, there is also the question of what happens when (or if) England end up chasing a match. When the Lionesses needed a goal at the Arnold Clark Cup - a friendly international tournament - earlier in the year, Wiegman did what so many managers before her have, and stuck centre back Millie Bright up top. Fans might yet be treated to a similar spectacle this summer if England go far, although between Hemp, Beth England, Chloe Kelly, Russo, Toone and Ellen White, Wiegman will be hoping it doesn't come to that.

Austria Coach: Irene Fuhrmann

Key player: Laura Feiersinger

Best Euros result: semi-finals (2017)

FIFA ranking: 21 Austria were the surprise package in 2017 when they made their Euros bow. Playing with an attacking abandon, the team put together a string of impressive performances before shifting to a more defensive block in the knock-outs. Showcasing both panache in attack and steely focus to defend for 120 minutes against Spain (before winning on penalties), Austria ultimately flamed out in the last four when the pressure told, losing on penalties to Denmark. But that was then and this is now, and plenty has changed, not least in the dugout with Irene Fuhrmann taking over from the man who masterminded so much of the team's success; Dominik Thalhammer. As expected, it's taken time for the team to adjust and the consistency has not always been there. At their best, Austria are a tough team to break down when they don't have the ball, and an exciting team going forward with it. Arguably overlooked for the golden ball in 2017, Laura Feiersinger was the heart and soul of the team, making gut busting runs to relieve the pressure in the knockouts after sparking attack after attack in the group stage. If Austria are to have any success playing a positive style this summer, you can expect Feiersinger to be involved, so too Sarah Zadrazil who's rounded out her game in recent years to become a midfield rock. With Hoffenheim's Nicole Billa leading the attack, Austria are sure to score this summer, and with a potential group-decider against Norway lined up last, should go into their third match with plenty to play for.

Northern Ireland Coach: Kenny Shiels

Key player: Rachel Furness

Best Euros result: N/A

FIFA ranking: 47 The lowest ranked team at the tournament and only nation making their Euros debut this summer, few have given Northern Ireland much of a chance of continuing their Cinderella story this summer, the outright odds telling enough of the tale. A gritty team that can be hard to break down, there are at least several things in Northern Ireland's favour this summer; the very fact of their low ranking makes the job a simple one for the team: go out and have fun. Although it doesn't happen all the time, we have seen that lack of pressure to be a huge boost for any team coming into a competition, be it domestic or international. Secondly, increased investment from the Irish FA has seen the team (mostly made up of part-time players) switch to a full time training schedule this calendar year, whilst this doesn't skyrocket them up the pecking order, it does give them a better chance of staying in matches longer. Although we often refer to teams that are split between youth and experience as balanced, Shiels’ side errs more on the side of polarised with only a handful of players in between. The bulk of Northern Ireland's experience to be found in the defence where you'll see starters, Ashley Hutton (34), Sarah McFadden (35), Julie Nelson (37) and Demi Vance (31) with captain Marissa Callaghan (36) anchoring them in midfield. Look out for talismanic midfielder Rachel Furness who is often to be found at the heart of the Green and White Army's better play.

Norway Coach: Martin Sjögren

Key player: Caroline Graham Hansen

Best Euros result: winner (1987, 1993)

FIFA ranking: 11 A once great nation in women's football, it speaks uncomfortable volumes that it took Ada Hegerberg returning to the fold for people to sit up and start thinking the Football Girls would be able to do much this summer. For a team with a star-studded attack, even without Hegerberg, far too often the pieces have failed to come together for Norway, their last Euros outing their worst ever performance when they finished dead last in their group without a point or goal to their name. The team has improved since then but the underlying problems with the style have often reared their ugly head again as Caroline Graham Hansen has been left to carry the team with inspired individual performances as we saw at the 2019 World Cup. But with Ada back in the fold and young blood added to the starting XI, it's not all doom and gloom for Norway, who have more than enough to beat teams on paper - but as Nigel Clough would say, matches aren't played on paper. In fine form this season - after almost two years out injured - Hegerberg can be the player Norway need this summer but whether or not her team can keep the wheels greased to let her and Graham Hansen show their very best football remains to be seen. Kicking their tournament off against Northern Ireland, Norway will have the chance to give the debutantes an uncomfortable welcome and potentially, juice Hegerberg's chances of taking home the golden boot.