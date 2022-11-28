France are already through as they welcome a Tunisia side needing a win to have any chance of qualifying. Jake Osgathorpe provides a best bet.

While many will look at this game expecting very little in the way of betting angles, I have three that I like despite this being an effective dead rubber for France and a must-win for Tunisia. Les Bleus have all-but guaranteed themselves top spot in the group after two impressive displays, with Didier Deschamps charges racking up a host of chances en route to those two wins - a total of 7.54 xGF to be exact. Tunisia were decent against Denmark, but woeful against Australia, and now leave themselves needing to beat the French to have any chance of advancing.

Perhaps fortunately for the Tunisians then, France are already through and are fully expected to rest and rotate here, with numerous outlets suggesting as many as six starters could be left on the bench by the champions. Tunisia have to go for it here, and given the expected changes, we can suspect the French won't be as tight due to a lack of playing time together, so BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks too big at odds against. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet Now, yes Tunisia haven't scored at the tournament yet, but they have been playing defence-first football and still created a few decent chances in each game. France, even when full strength, have conceded in both contests, and with the lack of familiarity in the 'second unit', I fancy the north Africans to get on the scoresheet given the dynamics. France will score even with the changes made, as their attack is looking sharp and the fact Tunisia have to open up should provide spaces, so the BTTS angle appeals. That latter point leads me nicely onto the second bet of the preview, which is KYLIAN MBAPPE TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Kylian Mbappe to score anytime with Sky Bet We can get the young French star at 13/10 to notch here and add to his tally of three for the tournament, and that simply looks too big. While changes are expected, it is being reported that Mbappe is set to play, with the PSG man preferring to feature rather than rest.

Given his form, and the fact that this game could become wide open, the price on him scoring should be snapped up. A final smaller play in the game comes from the assist market, with EDUARDO CAMAVINGA 1+ ASSIST looking an interesting angle at 5/1. One of the main changes we can expect here is the resting of left-back Theo Hernandez given he is the only natural left-back in the France squad, and it is being reported that Deschamps has been trialing the left-footed Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga in that position. This French team are using width a lot in their attacking patterns, and that has led to Hernandez registering an assist from left-back in each of the first two games, while cut-back goals have also been a general feature for the reigning champions. Hernandez has created chances equating to 1.19 xA at the tournament, an average of 0.59 per 95 minutes. Camavinga perhaps isn't as dynamic and comfortable playing in that position, but he certainly has the technical ability and the dynamism to get into dangerous positions and create chances. The price of 5/1 is big, with him as short as 7/2 in places.

