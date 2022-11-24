Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Tunisia v Australia

Tunisia v Australia tips: World Cup 2022 best bets, predictions and preview

By Tom Carnduff
16:22 · THU November 24, 2022

Saturday's early kick-off sees Tunisia take on Australia and Tom Carnduff has found a best bet in the stats markets.

Football betting tips: Tunisia v Australia

1pt Mohamed Dräger to have 2+ total shots at 5/2 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sky Bet offer World Cup -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-fb?sba_promo=ACQ10G40FB&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B10G40&aff=688

Step aside Saturday Kitchen, our weekend morning will be spent watching what feels like *such* a World Cup group stage game.

Tunisia's campaign began with a well-earned draw against Denmark, while Australia were well beaten by France in the end. They did take the lead though, and briefly the world champions were worried.

The Socceroos are again the outsiders here given the contrasting displays across the first set of fixtures, with this being Tunisia's best chance of securing a win at the tournament.

Kick-off time: 10:00 GMT, Saturday

TV Channel: BBC One

Tunisia 11/10 | Draw 21/10 | Australia 13/5

World Cup daily best bets blue

Tunisia's 13 shots against Denmark puts them in the top-eight in this category at the time of writing, having more shots than the likes of Belgium, the Netherlands and Uruguay in the opening round.

They posted a decent enough 1.36 xG in their game but couldn't convert the chances, with Issam Jebali's opportunity just before half-time the biggest of the lot.

The North African side have already demonstrated their strength in attack, and while it won't trouble teams enough to progress far in the tournament, they should get chances to strike on Saturday.

At a price of 5/2, it's worth siding with Tunisian wing-back MOHAMED DRÄGER TO HAVE 2+ TOTAL SHOTS in the game.

He achieved this against Denmark as he played 88 minutes of the contest, while showings for FC Luzern in the Swiss Super League highlight that this wasn't unusual.

Dräger averages 1.6 shots per game - with 0.8 on target - which is particularly impressive when he's lining up as part of a flat back-four the majority of the time.

In a game that is hardly going to make you rush down to the TV on a lazy Saturday morning, Dräger provides some interest at a nice price.

Tunisia v Australia best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Mohamed Dräger to have 2+ total shots at 5/2 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: Tunisia 1-0 Australia (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct at 1610 GMT (24/11/22)

Download the Sporting Life App

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS