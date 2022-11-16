There have been plenty of ins and outs after the July 1 deadline was crossed with clubs parting ways with players whose contracts expired this summer.

As for arrivals, clubs in the Premier League have been busy recently. Arsenal wrapped up their signing of Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City announced a deal for Kalvin Phillips and Richarlison joined Tottenham. Manchester United could soon follow suit with announcements of their own. But there are still a few players whose futures hang in the balance and could still make big moves before the end of the transfer window.

Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard’s 21/22 campaign at Manchester United was one of great disappointment after an extremely promising loan spell under David Moyes at West Ham. If truth be told, he should have been sold by the club to the Hammers in the summer of 2021 but instead he was never given a consistent run in the team who endured a chaotic season themselves. In 20/21, Lingard played nearly 1500 minutes for the Hammers and thrived as an attacking midfielder for the club. The 29-year-old scored nine goals from an xG of 5.33 and assisted a further four from xA of 2.04. At this stage in his career, Lingard still has two-three years of top-level football left in him and his 21/22 season should not count against him, after all, Ralf Rangnick had given his blessing for Lingard to leave in January. However, the club opted to keep him as a depth option. Where could he go? A move to West Ham could work well and both parties will certainly benefit from a reunion with European commitments around the corner for the Hammers. Dwight McNeil

Burnley’s time in the Premier League came to a close in 21/22 as the Clarets went down and also parted ways with long time manager Sean Dyche. This summer and the recent January transfer window has seen several key figures depart for sides above them in the English football pyramid. Dwight McNeil could very well be the next to leave. Only 22 years of age, he has been a senior first-team player at Burnley for four seasons now. His performances suffered just as much as every other player did in 21/22. Nevertheless, McNeil is one of the more talented players at the club and could potentially improve when surrounded by players of a greater technical level. In 20/21, he scored twice and assisted five times. His availability and fitness is a big asset, along with his ability on the ball in taking on players and getting to the byline to attack the box. Out of possession, McNeil is hardworking and presses diligently. There are strengths to his game that could mean he will eventually translate well to a better side. There is still plenty of time on his side and a move to a mid-table outfit in the Premier League could be the best option for him. Where could he go? Crystal Palace and West Ham are reported to hold an interest in the winger. Paulo Dybala

In another universe, the perfect club for Paulo Dybala to join would have been Juventus themselves. The Argentine attacker bid adieu to the Turin outfit this summer after his contract expired as a result of not being able to negotiate an extension suited to his demands. He ended the 21/22 season with 10 goals and five assists to his name. Still a hugely talented number 10 on his day, Dybala’s talents could suit a number of teams looking to boost their squad depth with quality. However, his wages are an area of concern for any club looking to bring him in. A player of Dybala’s qualities will always be a wanted commodity in football, and it is only a case of finding a club with the resources to finance a deal for him. Where could he go? Manchester United have been linked with a move for him and given the profile of players that they do already have, it seems a bit far-fetched to imagine that Dybala will get consistent minutes in that team. A move to Tottenham could have happened before but is difficult to imagine now.

Inter were also closely linked with a move for him but with their recent signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, it is unlikely that they’ll go for someone in Dybala’s mould. Ousmane Dembele

Another hugely talented youngster available on a free transfer at the moment is France international Ousmane Dembele. Dembele’s five-year spell at Barcelona came to an end after the club and the player’s camp failed to negotiate an extension to his existing deal and as it stands, the player is a free agent. After a somewhat mixed first-half of the season, Dembele’s form and season picked up after the arrival of Xavi and the French winger ended the season with 13 assists in La Liga. Dembele is blessed with an eye for a pass in the final third and great natural ability to progress the ball and beat players at will. There are several qualities of his which make him a desirable player for clubs across the Top Five Leagues. His injury record and wage demands are two stumbling blocks for any deal to come to fruition but any club willing to take a chance on him might even benefit in the longer-term. Where could he go? In the Premier League, Chelsea are reportedly interested in his services but so far there has been no official offer submitted. It will be very surprising if a player of Dembele’s talents is left without an employer come the end of the summer window. Pau Torres

Pau Torres is next on our list and one who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for quite some time now. There has been interest in the Spanish defender’s services since the summer of 2020 after he established himself as a starter at Villarreal. Now 25, Torres is one of La Liga’s best central defenders on the ball and is not one to be taken lightly. He has a lot of the qualities that could translate well to an elite Premier League side who demand more from their defenders. There has been criticism of Pau Torres’ ability without the ball and his ability to engage in defensive duels and come out on top. In that sense, he is quite protected in that Villareal side with the likes of Raul Albiol and Etienne Capoue doing most of the defensive work for him. Torres is someone comfortable progressing the ball with his mazy carries and is also a player blessed with a great range of passing from the back. Where could he go? Given that Manchester United could let go of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones in this window, Pau Torres could be the perfect player to go for. He is also a target for Tottenham, who are looking for a left-sided centre back. Armando Broja

After spending last season on loan at Southampton, Chelsea’s Albanian striker Armando Broja showed great promise. As a result, a number of Premier League clubs have enquired about his services as a summer of change continues at Chelsea. Just 20 years of age, Broja joined the Saints on temporary terms after spending the 20/21 season with Vitesse, scoring 10 times. He didn’t reach quite the same numbers under Ralph Hassenhuttl and ended up with six. However, there is much more than goals to Broja’s skillset. He is very hard-working on and off the ball and suited Hassenhuttl’s pressing style at Southampton. He offers good hold-up play, ability to link well with attackers around him and arrives into dangerous areas inside the box to get shots away. Where could he go? All in all, Broja ticks a lot of boxes for Premier League sides looking to buy a modern striker capable of being more than just a goalscorer and Broja fits that description. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is unwilling to decide on his future just yet but if a suitable offer comes in, the club might well be tempted to let him go. Douglas Luiz

Brazilian defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz has been instrumental for Aston Villa since joining the club in the summer of 2019. Sitting at the base of their midfield, Luiz is the metronome of Aston Villa’s midfield and is an important player for the team. The Brazilian is very disciplined and allows his fellow midfielders to flourish ahead of him. Defensively, Luiz is important is putting out fires ahead and killing any dangerous moves that may threaten the back four. Without being outstanding on the ball, Luiz is comfortably one of the better number 6s in the Premier League. Where could he go? He is rumoured to be a target of big clubs including the likes of AC Milan and PSG, and with the arrival of Boubacar Kamara, he may well become surplus to requirements with the right offer. Moussa Diaby