The club were on the hunt for a Fernandinho replacement following the expiration of his contract. Phillips is expected to battle Rodri for the starting defensive midfield role in Pep Guardiola's side.

The Premier League champions have made the 26-year-old their third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega from Arminia Bielefeld.

On completing his move, Phillips told the club's website: "I am absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City.

"City have again proved to the best team in the country with an amazing squad and a manager in Pep Guardiola who is rightly considered to be the finest in the world.

"To be able to play under Pep and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of a such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about."

City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: "Kalvin is a player that we have long admired, and at both domestic and international level, he has proved his fantastic ability and quality over the past few seasons.

"His reading of the game, alongside his passing ability, energy and drive make him a formidable talent and he is a player who has a fantastic will to win.

"We feel he will be a superb addition to our squad and that he will complement our game perfectly."