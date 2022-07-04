Manchester City have completed the signing of England midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Leeds on a six-year deal.
The Premier League champions have made the 26-year-old their third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega from Arminia Bielefeld.
The club were on the hunt for a Fernandinho replacement following the expiration of his contract. Phillips is expected to battle Rodri for the starting defensive midfield role in Pep Guardiola's side.
On completing his move, Phillips told the club's website: "I am absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City.
"City have again proved to the best team in the country with an amazing squad and a manager in Pep Guardiola who is rightly considered to be the finest in the world.
"To be able to play under Pep and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of a such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about."
City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: "Kalvin is a player that we have long admired, and at both domestic and international level, he has proved his fantastic ability and quality over the past few seasons.
"His reading of the game, alongside his passing ability, energy and drive make him a formidable talent and he is a player who has a fantastic will to win.
"We feel he will be a superb addition to our squad and that he will complement our game perfectly."
It's the first move of Phillips' senior career having progressed through the youth ranks at Leeds before making his senior debut in 2015.
He would go onto make a total of 232 appearances for the West Yorkshire club, scoring 13 goals and adding a further 13 assists.
Phillips thrived in a deeper midfield role under Marcelo Bielsa, helping the Whites to secure a Premier League return in 2020.
His form would led to a call-up to the England side for the Nations League fixtures in the same year, the first of his 23 caps for the Three Lions.