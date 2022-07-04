Jesus made 28 appearances for the Premier League champions last season - 21 of which were starts - scoring eight goals from 9.79 xG and adding eight assists from 5.32 xA.

The forward makes the switch to the North London club for a reported £45million fee.

On the signing, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “I’m very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature.

"I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here.

"This is a position that’s been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I’m really happy."

Technical Director Edu added: "We are delighted that we have secured the transfer of Gabriel. Everyone who knows football well, knows the qualities of Gabriel Jesus.