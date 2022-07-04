Arsenal have announced the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City on a 'long-term contract'.
The forward makes the switch to the North London club for a reported £45million fee.
Jesus made 28 appearances for the Premier League champions last season - 21 of which were starts - scoring eight goals from 9.79 xG and adding eight assists from 5.32 xA.
On the signing, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “I’m very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature.
"I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here.
"This is a position that’s been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I’m really happy."
Technical Director Edu added: "We are delighted that we have secured the transfer of Gabriel. Everyone who knows football well, knows the qualities of Gabriel Jesus.
"Gabriel is a player who we have admired for a long time now. He is 25 years old and an established Brazil international who has consistently demonstrated that he is a player at a very high level.
"We look forward to seeing him join up with his new teammates ahead of the new season. We all welcome Gabriel to Arsenal."
Jesus' minutes would have been limited at City following the summer arrival of Erling Haaland and the loan return of Julián Álvarez.
Across all competitions, Jesus made 233 appearances for City, scoring 95 goals and contributing 46 assists.