With deadline day approaching, Ed Stratmann takes a close look at what each Premier League need before the transfer window closes.

Arsenal Keen to bring in an attacker this January after Gabriel Jesus' injury, Arsenal eventually secured the services of Leandro Trossard from Brighton to support Eddie Nketiah after missing out on the likes of Joao Felix, Matheus Cunha and Mykhailo Mudryk. Other than that, a midfield reinforcement would be handy to support Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka. Weston McKennie and Declan Rice have been linked as the window draws to a close, but the challenge will be finding the right profile to suit their free flowing tactically sophisticated style. Aston Villa Having already snapped up left back Alex Moreno and striker Jhon Duran, plus sold Danny Ings and set to offload Morgan Sanson and Marvelous Nakamba, Aston Villa appear destined to add another midfielder. Matteo Guendouzi has been heavily linked with Unai Emery, which represents a terrific fit to bring energy, aggression and intensity into the Spaniard's midfield. Bournemouth Having only scored one goal since the resumption of the league following the World Cup, it's clear Bournemouth needed some attacking reinforcements. Bringing in the electric Dango Ouattara from Lorient was a wonderful way to get the ball rolling while they're reportedly close to also snapping up Villarreal's Nicolas Jackson. Proactively working to address their shortcomings, their astute dealings might just be enough to propel them to safety.

Brentford Settled, getting excellent results and always a massive challenge to face off against, Thomas Frank's Brentford are in no real need of bringing in players even if they did sign Kevin Schade for some additional depth. Brighton Seeing as Levi Colwill is set to miss over a month and Roberto De Zerbi knows Mykola Matviyenko from his time at Shakhtar Donetsk, it makes sense why Brighton are keen to bring in the defender. A skilful, versatile attacker could also be on the cards to replace the departed Trossard. Chelsea With the Blues being extremely active this January by bringing in six players in the form of Felix, Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana, the challenge will now be for Graham Potter to fit them all in and keep them happy in his possession based system.

Crystal Palace With Patrick Vieira desperate to add to the team, but the club seemingly unable to spend much, it'll be intriguing to see what happens. Definitely in the market to sign a new forward, names such as Haji Wright, Chuba Akpom and Viktor Gyokeres have arisen as legitimate targets. Everton Another team that wants offensive upgrades. Everton, who have recently sacked Frank Lampard and are in a mess, will need to move quickly and work out who their priorities are. With Duvan Zapata, Kamaldeen Sulemana and, most excitingly, Arnaut Danjuma linked, it'll be a case of watch this space. Fulham Playing brilliantly as a collective and all on the same page under Marco Silva, it appears Fulham are content to stick with the proven formula and resist the temptation to add any more numbers in January. Leeds Breaking their transfer record to bring in Georginio Rutter for £35 million from Hoffenheim and adding Max Wober, it seems unlikely Leeds will bring in any more players this January despite the rumours linking them with Moroccan star Azzedine Ounahi.

Leicester Shipping goals relentlessly and in serious needs of bolstering their backline, Leicester have added talented Copenhagen stopper Victor Kristiansen while Stefan de Vrij and Harry Souttar have also been mentioned. Injecting some extra spark in the final third is also a desire, with Nico Gonzalez being touted as an option, which would be a superb piece of business. Liverpool Having brought in talented attacker Cody Gakpo, attention has now turned to securing a reliable, quality midfielder, with Jude Bellingham, Teun Koopmeiners and Moises Caicedo all posing as exciting options for Jurgen Klopp's usual midfield trio. Manchester City Boasting plenty of talent and depth across their squad, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are expected to stick to what they have, which is a sound option considering Pep's complex methodology is not suited to newcomers joining in January.

Manchester United Although Manchester United were keen to acquire a big name striker that fits the bill for Erik ten Hag after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, they've ultimately decided grabbing Wout Weghorst on loan is enough for now, as they instead plan on focusing on getting any huge deals done in the summer. Newcastle Unquestionably in the market for striking reinforcements, the timing just doesn't appear right to get anything major completed in this window, which is worrying especially considering they let Chris Wood depart, thus leaving them with the quality, yet injury-prone duo of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak. At this stage, the only available linked strikers have been Marcus Thuram and Gabriel Barbosa. Meanwhile, with injuries hitting their midfield ranks, players like James Maddison, Declan Rice, Ruben Neves, Anthony Gordon and Moussa Diaby have been mentioned to fill the void here. Nottingham Forest Having done some excellent business this month by securing the signatures of Chris Wood, Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa, it's expected they'll want to add a goalkeeper due to Dean Henderson's injury. Croatian World Cup hero, Dominik Livakovic, appears to be top of the list at this juncture.

Southampton In for a massive battle to avoid relegation, Southampton are still keen to strengthen their squad all over even though they've already brought in Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz. Particular areas Nathan Jones seems to want to address are in defence and attack, with names like James Bree, Karl Toko Ekambi, Terem Moffi and Paul Onuachu mentioned in both areas. Tottenham Inactive so far in January, if reports are to be believed, this is set to change for Spurs, as bringing in an attacker and an offensively minded wing back to amplify their chance creation capacity is on the cards. Top of their list sits Pedro Porro of Sporting in the former category and Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo in the latter. West Ham Fresh from confirming the arrival of striker Danny Ings, it'll be interesting to see if they add a defender to shore things up at the back. But in light of them splashing the cash in the summer, it's probably unlikely any further deals get completed.

