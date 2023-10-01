Joining for a whopping transfer fee of £88.5 million from Shakhtar Donetsk and signing an eight-and-a-half year contract worth nearly £97,000 a week, it'll be captivating to see how he deals with the pressure and weight of expectation that inherently arises with a deal of this magnitude.

"He’s a young player with a big future,” Graham Potter said, who will relish working with the youngster and will do everything in his power to help him fulfil his enormous potential. “He’s exciting 1v1, direct, attacks the backline, can go in wide areas but also affects the goal. I think our supporters will really like him.”

Having enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years and currently in exceptional form, which has seen him bag 10 goals and eight assists in his last 18 matches in the league and Champions League for Shakhtar, Mudryk will be eager to hit the ground running.

Mudryk is difficult to stop

Explosive, unpredictable, technical and an absolute nightmare for defenders to deal with in full flight, he'll certainly add another dimension to Chelsea's efforts in the final third from his left wing post.

Boasting blistering pace and searing acceleration, this, in combination with his elite ball control, skills and first touch, ensures he's such a difficult man to stop. Capable of beating players through his sheer speed, shrewd alterations in pace, electric change of direction, wicked feints and shimmies and razor sharp turns, he has a handy repertoire of manoeuvres to outfox foes.

Executing his moves at such blistering speed, this means defenders often can't react quickly enough even if they read his intentions, thus amplifying his menace in 1v1s and ability to win fouls in ideal locations.

Two footed, strong, supremely balanced, full of flair and so good at drawing multiple opponents to subsequently create space for colleagues, there's unquestionably a lot to like about his ball carrying.

While he can be a tad overzealous at times on the ball and loses it quite often due to the nature of his game that sees him relish being isolated with foes and believe that he can relentlessly beat opponents, the positives far outweigh the negatives.

His invention, variety and quality with the ball at his feet also transfers over to his passing, for he's very handy at creating chances for teammates. Quick to spot runners and notice when teammates are in advantageous positions to receive, this is another important string to his bow.

Be it launching wicked crosses and cutbacks, tantalising set-pieces, calculated through balls in behind (on the ground and in the air), line breaking passes and combining smartly in close quarters, he holds his own in this area.