Liverpool host Chelsea in a game that is incredibly important for the top-four chances of both teams. Liam Kelly previews the match and has a best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Over 1.5 Chelsea goals at 15/8 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Both Liverpool and Chelsea were surely relieved by 1-0 victories last time out, briefly calming the waters during a 'crisis' at each club. Liverpool's came in their FA Cup third round replay against Wolves in midweek, keeping a rare clean sheet in a 1-0 win, while Chelsea edged out Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday. With each side entering this marquee match-up on 28 points, ten points off a Champions League qualification spot, a defeat for either might spell the end of their chances for the top four.

Perhaps the extra recovery time the Blues have had is a small advantage heading into what would have been a top-of-the-table clash in past seasons, but Liverpool managed to rotate on Wednesday. Interestingly, that resulted in one of the better defensive displays we've seen from Jurgen Klopp's side in quite some time. After all, Liverpool have allowed an average of 1.71 expected goals against (xGA) per game and conceded 51 'big chances' in the league this season. Whether a return to a more familiar set of personnel would be a positive remains to be seen. Still, Wolves had solid opportunities to score in midweek, especially when finally applying sustained pressure to Liverpool in the latter stages. Chelsea can achieve that far more often given the talent at hand, so OVER 1.5 CHELSEA GOALS looks a small play at a best-priced 15/8. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea to score 2+ goals with Sky Bet

Graham Potter's tenure has not gone well from a results perspective, but there are some signs that he is improving previously poor attacking numbers, despite the raft of injuries suffered. A short-staffed Chelsea were understandably beaten twice by Manchester City, but performances against Fulham and Crystal Palace have been encouraging, even if the finishing has been wasteful. Chelsea created 2.74 and 2.06 expected goals (xG) respectively in those fixtures, starting to put together patterns of play that we are accustomed to from a Potter side. Up against one of the worst defensive teams in the league at present, I'm willing to bet Chelsea can score multiple times at Anfield.

Liverpool v Chelsea best bets and score prediction 1pt Over 1.5 Chelsea goals at 15/8 (General) Score prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 1230 GMT (18/01/23)